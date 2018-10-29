Third plays fifth as Manchester City bid to regain top spot in the Premier League. Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage of the action at Wembley.
Liveblog
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Mica scandal: Family living in 'falling down house' finds out mortgage has been sold to vulture fund
46,692 38
|
2
|
A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
33,045 21
|
3
|
Lion Air plane crashes into sea off Jakarta with 189 people on board
31,658 8
|
1
|
Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
247 0
|
2
|
After opting for fewer but bigger stores, Life Style Sports has managed to stay in the black
192 0
|
3
|
Poll: Would you pay more for a taxi if it was easier to hail a cab at busy times?
142 0
|
1
|
Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
35,447 66
|
2
|
Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
35,155 10
|
3
|
'Bayern Munich had already sold tickets for the next round... We were minutes away from history'
26,803 5
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (1)