This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Tottenham has given me value’ - Pochettino dismisses Manchester United rumours

The Spurs manager has been linked with the position at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,733 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4383455
Pochettino: 'Tottenham has given me value'.
Pochettino: 'Tottenham has given me value'.
Pochettino: 'Tottenham has given me value'.

TOTTENHAM MANAGER Mauricio Pochettino has declared himself “happy” with his situation at the club as rumours link him to Manchester United.

The Spurs boss’ continued success with the London club has seen him appear in the frame for high-profile jobs, including Real Madrid and with the Red Devils in recent weeks.

But Pochettino has again looked to squash any notion that he is looking for a way out, telling reporters Friday that he feels respected by the club and is “happy” with his situation.

“Tottenham has given me value,” he said. “I feel happy here in Tottenham because I feel the recognition for our job. We feel that.

“When (club chairman) Daniel Levy extended my contract for five years, it is because he believed in that moment and period, we are the best people to manage this boat and this club. It is recognition for us.

“I don’t need to listen about what goes around. The most important thing is how you are made to feel in your home.”

Ahead of Saturday’s match against Leicester, Tottenham currently are third in the Premier League with 33 points, but remain six points behind Liverpool in second and eight points below table-topping Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Spurs also are just two points ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal in fourth and fifth respectively.

As a result, Pochettino sees the top four as worthy goal, even if a title chase is not in the cards this season.

“We try to improve but the way that we improve is not in the way of maybe another team,” he added.

“That is why our project is to be consistent in many years and try to improve every season, and we will see whether it is enough or not.

“At the moment it is clear that Manchester City is above everyone. It is City again and Liverpool.

“I think the most important thing is to keep going and fighting to be in a good position. Like many clubs say, to be in the top four is a massive success. And for us to be in the top four is more than success.

“I think the first step is to try and be consistently in the top four.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Mandzukic header settles tight Derby d'Italia as Juve equal PSG's European season record
    Mandzukic header settles tight Derby d'Italia as Juve equal PSG's European season record
    Congo Brazzaville emerges as unlikely candidate to host 2019 African Nations Cup
    Pochettino responds to Tottenham star's questioning of Spurs' presence at Wembley
    LEINSTER
    Leinster bid to put European defence back on winning track in Bath
    Leinster bid to put European defence back on winning track in Bath
    Leavy starts at 8 as Leinster hand 12 shirt to Reid for Bath trip
    'Any time there is medication involved everyone needs to be very, very cautious'
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Tottenham has given me valueâ - Pochettino dismisses Manchester United rumours
    'Tottenham has given me value’ - Pochettino dismisses Manchester United rumours
    Jack Grealish not bothered about missing out on €28 million Tottenham move
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie