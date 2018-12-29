This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 29 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs suffer title blow in late Wolves ambush as Fulham and Cardiff secure vital wins

Harry Kane found the net for Spurs but they fell to three Wolves goals in the last 18 minutes.

By AFP Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 5:45 PM
30 minutes ago 1,140 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4417273
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: EMPICS Sport

TOTTENHAM’S PREMIER LEAGUE title challenge suffered a huge blow as Wolves struck three times in the final 18 minutes to win 3-1 at Wembley as Cardiff and Fulham secured huge wins at the other end of the table on Saturday.

Spurs had the chance to close to within three points of league leaders Liverpool, but despite Harry Kane’s first-half wonder strike, Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa instead condemned Mauricio Pochettino’s men to a fifth league defeat.

Fulham struck in stoppage time through Aleksandar Mitrovic to beat fellow strugglers Huddersfield 1-0 at Craven Cottage, while Cardiff also scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time to beat Leicester 1-0 thanks to Victor Camarasa’s long-range effort.

Liverpool can now open up a nine-point lead at the top when Arsenal visit Anfield later (1730) after Spurs’ terrific week turned sour.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Christian Erisken laments Spurs' collapse. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham had smashed 11 goals past Everton and Bournemouth in the previous six days and Wolves also looked to be put to the sword by one moment of outstanding quality from Kane.

The England captain raced onto Son Heung-min’s pass and cut inside onto his weaker left foot, but still produced a powerful drive from 20 yards that beat Rui Patricio to move level with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the league’s top scorer on 13 goals.

However, the hosts failed to build on their lead before the break and were caught out by Wolves’ improvement after the break when Boly rose highest to meet Joao Moutinho’s corner.

Much has been made of Pochettino’s ability to extract the most from a stretched squad, but Spurs finally looked like a side jaded by competing on four fronts in the final stages as Wolves took full advantage on counter-attack.

Jimenez put the visitors in front six minutes from time and three minutes later Helder Costa raced clear to score his first Premier League goal.

In an afternoon of few goals elsewhere as the strains of a hectic festive fixture list appeared to take their toll, Brighton also boosted their survival chances by beating Everton 1-0 on the south coast.

But Newcastle were denied a vital three points by Abdoulaye Doucoure’s late equaliser for Watford in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

Everton were unhappy with the nature of Jurgen Locadia’s controversial winner on the south cost as the Dutch striker had initially been flagged offside before firing into the roof of the net.

However, after consultation between the referee and his assistant, the goal was given as the ball rebounded into Locadia’s path via Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

Richarlison hit the post as Everton tried to rally, but they remain in eighth, whilst Brighton 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Fulham are now just a point away from safety after Mitrovic saved Aboubakar Kamara’s blushes after the Frenchman had a late penalty saved by Jonas Lossl.

A missed penalty was also the turning point at the King Power where Neil Etheridge saved James Maddison’s spot-kick for Leicester.

And the Welsh side snatched a first away win of the season in stoppage time when Camarasa unleashed a rocket to move Cardiff four points clear of the relegation zone.

© Agence France-Presse

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'Today is about the supporters... they haven’t had bragging rights in this city in a long time'
    'Today is about the supporters... they haven’t had bragging rights in this city in a long time'
    Injury-time VAR drama as Ronaldo's double seals record points tally for Juve
    Shaw hails huge changes made by 'really positive manager' Solskjaer
    LIVERPOOL
    LIVE: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    'It felt like a depression here' - Klopp notes change in lively Liverpool
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster set for heavyweight showdown at sold-out Thomond
    Munster and Leinster set for heavyweight showdown at sold-out Thomond
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019
    200th appearance for Healy as Leinster bring their heavy artillery to Limerick
    MUNSTER
    LIVE: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    LIVE: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    Stander captains Munster as JVG recalls his big guns for visit of Leinster
    Connacht make third short-term signing with capture of Munster's Fitzgerald

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie