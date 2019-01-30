Llorente the unlikely hero as Spurs give themselves a sniff of the title race

FERNANDO LLORENTE MISSED a glorious chance to haul Spurs back level against Watford at Wembley tonight before going one better and giving them a late, late win.

Before just 29,00 fans at Wembley, Spurs trailed at half-time through Craig Cathcart’s header. Llorente then added to the general fatalism by spooning the ball over the bar from two yards out minutes after the break.

Son, straight into the starting line-up having been away at the Asian Games with South Korea, finally hauled Spurs level ten minutes from time, before Llorente won the game two minutes from time.

The result leaves Spurs just two points from second-placed Manchester City, and seven from leaders Liverpool.

Full report to follow