Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Colin Bell's Ireland U17 side began their women's European Championship qualification campaign earlier this week with a huge win over Albania. What was the final score? 7-1 9-0

14-0 11-2

Name the former Armagh footballer who has withdrawn from the race to become the next Roscommon manager? Aidan O'Rourke Oisin McConville

Steven McDonnell Enda McNulty

Can you name the Women's AFL side that picked up Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy on the draft this week? Adelaide Crows GWS Giants

Brisbane Lions Western Bulldogs

Which singer have Bohemians dedicated their new jersey to for the 2019 campaign? Damien Dempsey Bob Marley

Christy Moore Dolores O'Riordan

The Republic of Ireland have dropped three places in the FIFA rankings. What position are they in now? 15 19

26 33

Which Ireland back this week signed a two-year contract extension with the IRFU? Conor Murray Keith Earls

Johnny Sexton Jordan Larmour

US College football is coming back to Ireland but do you know the fixture that has been confirmed for Dublin in August 2020? Boston College-Georgia Tech Alabama-Southern California

Navy-Notre Dame Oklahoma-Michigan

Who was appointed the new manager for St Patrick's Athletic this week? Harry Kenny Tony Cousins

Alan Mathews Gerard Lyttle

Gloucester's Danny Cipriani was hit with a three-week suspension for his challenge on which Munster player during a Heineken Champions Cup game? Rory Scannell CJ Stander

Joey Carberry Duncan Williams