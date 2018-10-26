This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you paying attention to the sports headlines this week?

By Sinead Farrell Friday 26 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
2 hours ago 9,821 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4307207

Colin Bell's Ireland U17 side began their women's European Championship qualification campaign earlier this week with a huge win over Albania. What was the final score?
7-1
9-0

14-0
11-2
Name the former Armagh footballer who has withdrawn from the race to become the next Roscommon manager?
Aidan O'Rourke
Oisin McConville

Steven McDonnell
Enda McNulty
Can you name the Women's AFL side that picked up Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy on the draft this week?
Adelaide Crows
GWS Giants

Brisbane Lions
Western Bulldogs
Which singer have Bohemians dedicated their new jersey to for the 2019 campaign?
Damien Dempsey
Bob Marley

Christy Moore
Dolores O'Riordan
The Republic of Ireland have dropped three places in the FIFA rankings. What position are they in now?
15
19

26
33
Which Ireland back this week signed a two-year contract extension with the IRFU?
Conor Murray
Keith Earls

Johnny Sexton
Jordan Larmour
US College football is coming back to Ireland but do you know the fixture that has been confirmed for Dublin in August 2020?
Boston College-Georgia Tech
Alabama-Southern California

Navy-Notre Dame
Oklahoma-Michigan
Who was appointed the new manager for St Patrick's Athletic this week?
Harry Kenny
Tony Cousins

Alan Mathews
Gerard Lyttle
Gloucester's Danny Cipriani was hit with a three-week suspension for his challenge on which Munster player during a Heineken Champions Cup game?
Rory Scannell
CJ Stander

Joey Carberry
Duncan Williams
Simon Zebo apologised to which Ulster player during their Heineken Champions cup meeting last weekend?
Stuart McCloskey
Michael Lowry

Craig Gilroy
Jacob Stockdale
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie