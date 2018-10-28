This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joyous scenes as St Finbarr's end 33-year wait for Cork football crown

The Barrs lost their last eight finals.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 5:17 PM
2 hours ago 6,105 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4310811
Stephen Sherlock slots home a goal past John McLoughlin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stephen Sherlock slots home a goal past John McLoughlin.
Stephen Sherlock slots home a goal past John McLoughlin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Finbarr’s 3-14

Duhallow 2-14

Denis Hurley reports form Pairc Ui Chaoimh

ST FINBARR’S BRIDGED a 33-year gap to claim the Cork senior football title by beating Duhallow at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Since overcoming Clonakilty in the final, the Barrs had lost deciders in 1986, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 2009, 2010 and 2017, but the joyous scenes at the end made up for all of that heartache.

The Togher side had to earn the victory though, twice trailing by five points in the first half and going in a goal down at half-time. They were stronger in the second half though and impressively surged on.

Duhallow had begun well with early points from Fintan O’Connor and Donncha O’Connor and, while two Stephen Sherlock frees had the Barrs level, Donncha O’Connor made it 0-3 to 0-2 on 11 minutes before the divisional side struck for a goal on 15.

When Aidan Walsh picked out Jerry O’Connor with a great pass, he got past Dylan Quinn and though his shot was saved by John Kerins, Séamus Hickey was on hand to knock the rebound in.

Eoghan McSweeney’s fine score opened up a five-point lead only for the Barrs to reply with a goal, a great move ending with Eoin McGreevey putting Eoin Comyns in the clear and he laid off to Sherlock for a close-range finish.

They were back to within a point after another Sherlock free, but Duhallow won a penalty in the 21st minute, Dylan Quinn harshly adjudged to have blocked a Donncha O’Connor shot with his foot. Nevertheless, the former Cork man sent his spot-kick beyond Kerins’ dive and the five-point lead was re-established as Paul Walsh got on the scoresheet on 24.

While Sherlock remained the Barrs’ primary scoring source, corner-back Conor Dennehy did get forward to fist over an effort and in injury time Denis O’Brien was on hand to make it a goal game again, Duhallow retiring with a 2-7 to 1-7 lead.

Within two minutes of the second half, that levelling goal arrived, Michael Shields’ pass allowing wing-back Colin Lyons to surge through and fire home. Duhallow did re-take the lead with Jerry O’Connor’s free but four points in a row by the Barrs – three from Sherlock and one by Colm Keane – had them in front for the first time.

However, just as it looked as if Duhallow’s exertions in the three-game semi-final series with Castlehaven had caught up with them, they managed to claw their way level again, thanks to Aidan Walsh and frees by Jerry O’Connor and Donncha O’Connor.

It was to be the Barrs’ day, though. When a loose Duhallow clearance found sub Eoghan Finn, he exchanged passes with Denis O’Brien and slotted past Patrick Doyle with Enda Dennehy adding another point immediately after.

Again, Duhallow responded and were back to within one thanks to Anthony O’Connor, Kevin Crowley and Jerry O’Connor, but they couldn’t force an equaliser. With victory in their sights, the Barrs finished well as Colm Barrett and Eoghan Finn added late points.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Stephen Sherlock 1-8 (0-8 frees), Eoghan Finn 1-1, Colin Lyons 1-0, Conor Dennehy, Enda Dennehy, Denis O’Brien, Colm Barrett, Colm Keane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Duhallow: Donncha O’Connor 1-5 (1-0 penalty, 0-3 frees), Jerry O’Connor 0-3 (0-2 frees), Séamus Hickey 1-0, Eoghan McSweeney 0-2, Paul Walsh, Aidan Walsh, Anthony O’Connor, Kevin Crowley 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s

1. John Kerins

18. Jamie Burns
4. Dylan Quinn
2. Conor Dennehy

5. Colin Lyons
6. Alan O’Connor
7. Colm Scully

8. Ian Maguire
9. Eoin Comyns

10. Denis O’Brien
11. Michael Shields
12. Enda Dennehy

14. Eoin McGreevey
25. Colm Keane
15. Stephen Sherlock

Subs

3. Glen O’Connor for Burns (half-time)
24. Eoghan Finn for Keane (42)
13. Colm Barrett for McGreevey (48)
17. Ross O’Dwyer for Quinn (50)
22. Robert O’Mahony for Enda Dennehy (64)

Duhallow

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

3. John McLoughlin (Kiskeam)
5. Lorcan O’Neill (Kanturk)
2. Bart Daly (Newmarket)

4. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Keelan Buckley (Knocknagree)
7. Lorcán McLoughlin (Kanturk)

9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
14. Séamus Hickey (Rockchapel)

10. Fintan O’Connor (Knocknagree)
12. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
8. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

17. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)
11. Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond)
15. Michael Vaughan (Millstreet)

Subs

13. Jerry O’Connor (Boherbue) for Vaughan (29)
22. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue) for Fintan O’Connor (42)
18. Darragh Moynihan for McSweeney (58)

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    'Why not return?': Fabregas refusing to rule out Arsenal move as Chelsea contract runs down
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie