Thomastown's three-in-a-row dream over as St Martin's lift Leinster camogie title

St Martin’s (Wexford) 2-10

Thomastown (Kilkenny) 1-6

ST MARTIN’S OF Wexford are Leinster senior club camogie champions after they put an end to Thomastown’s provincial three-in-a-row bid.

Second-half goals from Linda Bolger and Chloe Foxe helped the Wexford champions to a seven-point win in a repeat of the 2017 decider.

Thomastown were reduced to 14 after just seven minutes at Nowlan Park when full-back Ailish Butler saw red for an off-the-ball incident.

And St Martin’s took full advantage to take a four-point lead into the break, 0-6 to 0-2.

A dogged Thomastown fought their way back into the final and a Meghan Farrell free on 43 minutes cut the deficit to the minimum, 0-7 to 0-6.

However, that was as close as they got as Bolger scored St Martin’s first goal with an opportunistic effort from 40 yards out to make it 1-7 to 0-6.

Thomastown weren’t willing to give up their title so easily and Roisin O’Keeffe’s goal cut the margin again to two points, 1-8 to 1-6, with three minutes remaining.

A converted 45 from Foxe helped to settle St Martin’s nerves before the same player made sure of the result with her side’s second goal in additional time.

