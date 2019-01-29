This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boyle leads St Michael's to 7-try win over Kilkenny

Success Edogun scored the sole try in response for a spirited Kilkenny side.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:40 PM
By Sean Farrell Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:40 PM
https://the42.ie/4465323
Darragh O'Reilly tackles Andrew Smith of St MIchael's.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Darragh O'Reilly tackles Andrew Smith of St MIchael's.
Darragh O'Reilly tackles Andrew Smith of St MIchael's.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Michael’s College: 52

Kilkenny College: 10

Sean Farrell reports from Donnybrook

PERENNIAL CHALLENGERS ST Michael’s raced into the second round of this year’s Leinster Schools Senior Cup, fueled by powerful loosehead Jack Boyle.

The prop grabbed a try in each half and offered a constant source of gainline for his school, while out-half Christopher Cosgrave’s sharp running and crisp passing ensured Michael’s capitalised on the front foot and ended the day with seven tries on the board.

Kilkenny paid little mind to the odds stacked against them as their smart forward pack consistently challenged the bigger men in blue and made inroads at the scrum and maul. But the skirmish wins were not enough as the Ailesbury Road clinically took their chances.

Centre Ryan Strong typified the effort from Kilkenny,  powering into tackles and setting an energetic example for his team-mates. After Charlie Tector missed a difficult opening penalty for the south-east school, Michael’s clicked into attacking gear with Cosgrave, in for Niall Carroll, chipping to wing Mark O’Brien. The red and black resistance held the first wave at bay, but the big-carrying loosehead Boyle powered under the posts for a seventh-minute opener.

The lead was doubled within four minutes, a superb offload from lock Stephen Woods to his fellow second row Jonathan Fish created the opening and two phases later Edward Kelly jinked over the try-line.

Pietr Swanepoel’s men responded well and got on the board through Tector’s penalty. But Robert Gilsenan’s try and the unerring boot of Cosgrave brought the half-time scoreline to 24-3.

Kilkenny battled on in the second period and Success Edogun’s try under the posts gave the travelling support plenty to cheer about and reward for some excellent work from blindside John Rogers.

By then, however, Michael’s tally had already shot up to 38 thanks to a second for Boyle and a try for centre Andrew Smith.

Order was restored by Michael’s as the replacements rolled into action and Smith crossed the whitewash a second time before a fine flowing move ended with James Power crossing for his side’s seventh try to secure safe passage to round two.

Scorers

St Michael’s

Tries: J Boyle (2), E Kelly, R Gilsenan, A Smith (2), J Power
Conversions: C Cosgrave (7/7)
Penalties: C Cosgrave (1/2)

Kilkenny College

Tries: Success Edogun

Conversion: Charlie Tector (1/1)
Penalties: Charlie Tector (1/2)

Kilkenny College: Matthew Hodgins (Craig Cantwell ’63), Success Edogun, Andrew Ross, Ryan Strong, Adam Strong (Jonathan Crossley ’63), Charlie Tector, Luke Kerr (Geoff Power ’57):  Craig Chamney (Joshua Akanji Murphy ’63), Darragh O’Reilly, Sean O’Sullivan, Jake Caldbeck, Noah Pim (Ross Jacob ’59), John Rogers, Harry Steacy (Glen Culbert ’43), Daniel Thompson.

St Michael’s: Rohan van den Akker, Edward Kelly (Zach Harrison ’52), Andrew Smith, Simon O’Kelly (HUgo McWade ’63) , Mark O’Brien, Christopher Cosgrave, Robert Gilsenan ( Jeffrey Woods ’63): Jack Boyle (Joey Boland ’63), Lee Barron (Benjamin Victory ’13), Fionn Finlay (James Power ’45), Stephen Woods, Jonathan Fish (Luke Dunne ’19), Jack Guinane, Mark Hernan (Conor Booth ”60) William Hickey.

