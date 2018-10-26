Conan the Barbarian: Byrne bags four assists on final appearance as Saints sweep Derry aside

St Patrick’s Athletic 5

Derry City 0

CONAN BYRNE SIGNED off his six-season association with St Patrick’s Athletic with four assists on Friday night against Derry City, as the Saints romped to a 5-0 victory at Richmond Park.

It was a comprehensive win for the Dublin side, with the three points securing a fifth place finish for St Pat’s and their involvement in the Irn-Bru Cup next season.

The night was all about the departing Byrne, however. The winger announced last night that he would be leaving the Inchicore outfit following six years where the 33-year-old picked up a Premier Division title, an FAI Cup, President’s Cup, Leinster Senior Cup and back-to-back EA Sports Cups.

Supporters take photos with Conan Byrne after full-time on Friday night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Byrne captained his side against Derry and received a standing ovation taking to the field alongside his daughter Kayla. He would set up four of his side’s five goals, but it was a brilliant individual strike from Conor Clifford which got the hosts up and running.

Clifford struck a mighty effort from all of 25 yards, beating goalkeeper Eric Grimes. A through ball from Byrne then sent James Doona through eight minutes later, with the 20-year-old rounding the Derry shot-stopper for 2-0.

Five minutes before half-time Kevin Toner headed home from a corner, with St Pat’s heading into the half-time interval comfortably 3-0 ahead. A lobbed cross from Byrne then saw Jake Keegan head in another, before while Doona managed his second of the night to make it 5-0 with more than half an hour to go.

Departure of a legend, thank you @conanbyrnecb7, Saints memories forever 🔴⚪️⚽️ #ThanksConan pic.twitter.com/VXFAyXHJNH — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) October 26, 2018

The game’s pace eased off in the dying stages, with both sides emptying their benches with the match’s result firmly beyond doubt. Byrne departed to a standing ovation with 76 minutes on the clock, replaced by Joe Manley, as the primary school teacher brought the curtain down on a memorable time at Richmond Park.

The victory, combined with Bohemians’s 1-1 draw at home to champions Dundalk, sees St Pat’s secure fifth place and earn passage into the Scottish Irn-Bru Cup for next season. New manager Harry Kenny watched on from the stands on Friday night, with the Dubliner taking charge next season.

