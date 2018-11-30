St Patrick's Athletic continue recruitment drive with signing of Dundalk midfielder

Georgie Poynton in possession for Dundalk during their 2018 EA Sports Cup semi-final against Cobh Ramblers.

HARRY KENNY HAS completed a fifth new signing as he continues his recruitment drive following his recent appointment as manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Inchicore side, who finished in fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this year, have announced the addition of Georgie Poynton from Dundalk.

The capture of the 21-year-old midfielder follows the arrivals of striker Gary Shaw (Shamrock Rovers), midfielder Cian Coleman (Limerick) and defensive duo Dave Webster (Waterford) and Ciarán Kelly (Drogheda United).

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Poynton said. “As soon as I knew there was a chance of coming to Pat’s it was a move I was quite interested in, especially with Harry coming in as the manager.

“I’ve only had great games against Pat’s over the years, I suppose. They play football a great way so I was quite keen to come to Pat’s when I heard the interest was there.”

Poynton leaves Dundalk after finding his opportunities limited due to the level of competition for places at the club, who were Premier Division and FAI Cup winners this year.

A former Republic of Ireland U19 captain, Poynton made his first-team debut for Dundalk at the age of 16. He spent the 2017 campaign on loan at Bohemians, before returning to Oriel Park ahead of the 2018 season, during which he made three league appearances.

“I really enjoyed my time on loan at Bohs,” said Poynton, who’s fondly remembered by Gypises’ fans for scoring the penalty that ended Cork City’s 26-match unbeaten domestic run in 2017.

“I got a good season under my belt and gained plenty of experience. I suppose in other ways I’ve gained plenty of experience at Dundalk over the last five years.

“It was very frustrating for me, I have to say. I had to be very patient, but at the same time I was playing and training with the best players in the country so it’s a different experience that I’ve gained but one that will stand to me in the future.”

