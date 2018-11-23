St Pat's issue statement supporting Stephen Kenny as next Ireland manager

Kenny's appointment "would undeniably be a boost for both the grassroots and domestic leagues."

STEPHEN KENNY “HAS the experience, knowledge, commitment and intellect” to overhaul the Irish national football team as manager, according to one of Dundalk’s Airtricity League rivals.

St Patrick’s Athletic issued a statement on Friday morning endorsing Kenny as the ideal successor to Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.

The Lilywhites boss is set to meet with FAI officials over the weekend although Mick McCarthy is still seen as the front-runner to return for a second term in charge.

“The board of St Patrick’s Athletic FC, as stakeholders in Irish domestic football, have convened and endorse and recommend Stephen Kenny for the vacant position as manager of the national team,” the Inchicore club said.

“We believe Stephen Kenny is the best candidate and that he has proven he has the experience, knowledge, commitment and intellect to change the current direction of the Irish senior team.

“Stephen’s appointment would undeniably be a boost for both the grassroots and domestic leagues.

“All involved would know that the country’s game would be in the hands of a man who knows and believes that the future of the game is in the nurturing and proper and professional development of the game in schools, communities, academies and clubs countrywide.

“We hope that all stakeholders of the domestic game that agree, express their view in the public forum.”

