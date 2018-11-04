2016 and 2017 champions set for Galway hurling final meeting after wins in today's semi-finals

THEY ARE THE last two winners of the Galway senior hurling championship and now both St Thomas and Liam Mellows will face off for the right to be crowned 2018 champions in the county.

St Thomas, victors in 2016, and Liam Mellows, kingpins last December as they ended a 47-year wait, will meet each other in the decider after their semi-final victories in a double-header at Kenny Park in Athenry this afternoon.

In the opening match St Thomas saw off Sarsfields by 2-19 to 0-20. The last score of the game came from a Brendan Farrell goal for St Thomas in injure-time as he clinched their five-point victory over the 2015 title winners.

An early Darragh Burke goal provided St Thomas with a boost but it was Sarsfields who were in front 0-12 to 1-8 at the interval. St Thomas grew in stature as the second half progressed to go in front 1-15 to 0-17 with ten minutes remaining and outscored their opponents by 1-4 to 0-3 thereafter to claim victory.

In the second game reigning champions Liam Mellows ran out 0-20 to 0-19 winners over Capptaggle and were grateful to Tadhg Haran for shooting over a late point to clinch their success.

Liam Mellows were ahead 0-14 to 0-10 at half-time and survived despite a strong second-half fightback from Capptaggle who were left to contemplate a one-point semi-final loss for the second successive year to Liam Mellows.

MellowsAbú ..... well done to the entire squad, Louis and his management team on reaching a second successive county senior hurling final. — Liam Mellows (@liammellowsgaa) November 4, 2018 Source: Liam Mellows /Twitter

Galway senior hurling semi-finals

Results

St Thomas 2-19 Sarsfields 0-20

Liam Mellows 0-20 Cappataggle 0-19

