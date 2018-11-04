This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2016 and 2017 champions set for Galway hurling final meeting after wins in today's semi-finals

St Thomas and Liam Mellows both triumphed in Kenny Park in Athenry this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 5:00 PM
St Thomas and Liam Mellows are bound for a county final meeting in Galway.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THEY ARE THE last two winners of the Galway senior hurling championship and now both St Thomas and Liam Mellows will face off for the right to be crowned 2018 champions in the county.

St Thomas, victors in 2016, and Liam Mellows, kingpins last December as they ended a 47-year wait, will meet each other in the decider after their semi-final victories in a double-header at Kenny Park in Athenry this afternoon. 

In the opening match St Thomas saw off Sarsfields by 2-19 to 0-20. The last score of the game came from a Brendan Farrell goal for St Thomas in injure-time as he clinched their five-point victory over the 2015 title winners.

An early Darragh Burke goal provided St Thomas with a boost but it was Sarsfields who were in front 0-12 to 1-8 at the interval. St Thomas grew in stature as the second half progressed to go in front 1-15 to 0-17 with ten minutes remaining and outscored their opponents by 1-4 to 0-3 thereafter to claim victory.

In the second game reigning champions Liam Mellows ran out 0-20 to 0-19 winners over Capptaggle and were grateful to Tadhg Haran for shooting over a late point to clinch their success.

Liam Mellows were ahead 0-14 to 0-10 at half-time and survived despite a strong second-half fightback from Capptaggle who were left to contemplate a one-point semi-final loss for the second successive year to Liam Mellows.

Galway senior hurling semi-finals

Results
St Thomas 2-19 Sarsfields 0-20
Liam Mellows 0-20 Cappataggle 0-19

