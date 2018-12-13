This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stade offer free entry to Ospreys clash for all fans in tribute to teenager

Nicolas Chauvin tragically passed away this week and Stade Francais have made tickets for their next match free.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 4:16 PM
59 minutes ago 1,274 Views 1 Comment
STADE FRANCAIS HAVE made tickets for the European Champions Cup clash with Ospreys free of charge as they pay tribute to Nicolas Chauvin, who passed away this week.

The Stade teenager died following a serious injury in an academy match against Bordeaux on Sunday.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Chauvin had suffered a “cervical trauma that resulted in cardiac arrest and cerebral anoxia”.

And for their next match – against Ospreys on Friday – the Top 14 outfit will welcome supporters to pay their respects to the 19-year-old.

Announcing free entry to the game, a notice on the Stade website read: “We will meet you at the opening of the gates at 1915 to honour the memory of Nicolas and support his family.”

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has offered its condolences to Chauvin’s family and will see a minute’s applause take place before matches around the country this weekend.

The FFR added that it has requested an “exceptional meeting” with World Rugby in a bid to continue an “evolution of the rules” in order to protect players.

