This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roethlisberger throws 75-yard TD with his first pass as Steelers wallop Panthers

Pittsburgh tighten grip on AFC North with 52-21 win.

By AFP Friday 9 Nov 2018, 8:32 AM
12 minutes ago 253 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4331029
Smith-Schuster, left: one of seven Steelers players to score a TD.
Image: Shelley Lipton
Smith-Schuster, left: one of seven Steelers players to score a TD.
Smith-Schuster, left: one of seven Steelers players to score a TD.
Image: Shelley Lipton

BEN ROETHLISBERGER THREW for five touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers dismantled the Carolina Panthers 52-21 for a fifth straight NFL victory.

Seven different Steelers players scored touchdowns, and Roethlisberger was flawless — setting the tone with a 75-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on Pittsburgh’s first play from scrimmage.

“That’s a big win for us,” Smith-Schuster said after the Steelers improved to 6-2-1, strengthening their grip on the AFC North division despite the continuing absence of contract holdout Le’Veon Bell.

Roethlisberger posted a Steelers record 88% completion percentage, connecting on 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards, and watched most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines.

“We just found ways to capitalize in ways we needed to in order to get a win,” said the veteran quarterback, who also connected with Antonio Brown, Vance McDonald, Jesse James and rookie Jaylen Samuels with scoring passes.

Source: NFL Scrimmage/YouTube

Linebacker Vince Williams returned an interception for a touchdown and James Conner ran for a TD before leaving the game in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Panthers saw a three-game winning streak halted as they fell to 6-3 for the season. They have never won in Pittsburgh in four attempts.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sacked five times, twice by Cam Heyward.

Steelers defender T.J. Watt forced the pick-six by Williams when he pressured Newton into a poor throw from his end zone.

“They did some good things against us and we made too many mistakes early on,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    'Are we currently comfortable with where we're at? We're never comfortable'
    FOOTBALL
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    Sterling apologises to referee and Shakhtar over penalty
    'I shouldn't have gone into the challenge like that' - Ramos expresses regret over Havel incident
    IRELAND
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    ARGENTINA
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fred had Man City offer but Mourinho swung â¬60 million move in United's favour
    Fred had Man City offer but Mourinho swung €60 million move in United's favour
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    'I don't know what Mourinho means' - West Ham youngster staying grounded amid Man Utd and PSG links

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie