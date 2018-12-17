Steelers stay ahead as Patriots lose AFC's second seed

THE AFC NORTH-leading Pittsburgh Steelers claimed a huge 17-10 NFL win over the slumping New England Patriots as rookie Jaylen Samuels starred on Sunday.

Pittsburgh (8-5-1) barely held the lead in the AFC North prior to the weekend’s fixture but a seven-point victory against the Patriots ensured they stayed ahead of the Baltimore Ravens.

Back-to-back defeats for the Patriots (9-5) saw last season’s Super Bowl runners-up cede control of the AFC’s second seed and the first-round bye to the Houston Texans.

Samuels stole the show, rushing for 142 yards on 19 carries in the absence of James Conner. While he did not score, he also recorded two receptions for 30 yards and helped Pittsburgh move the chains in critical moments.

