This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Steph Curry claims moon landings were faked, Nasa invites him to see the rocks

In last night’s NBA action, LeBron James won the final instalment of his long rivalry with Dwyane Wade.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 9:43 AM
53 minutes ago 1,357 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4387472
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

NASA HAS INVITED Stephen Curry to see “hundreds of pounds of moon rocks” at the Johnson Space Center in Houston after the two-time NBA MVP suggested the 1969 landings were faked.

Speaking on The Ringer’s ‘Winging It’ podcast, Curry questioned whether man had ever landed on the moon, and he received support from Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala.

During a wide-ranging discussion, Curry moved the conversation from dinosaurs to space exploration, asking: “We ever been to the moon?”

After his fellow NBA players replied ‘no’, the Golden State Warriors star added: “They’re going to come get us. Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.”

Curry went on to state his case for the landings having been faked, which prompted Nasa to issue a statement inviting the three-time NBA champion to see the evidence for himself.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry shoots the basketball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the [Houston] Rockets,” Nasa spokesman Allard Beutel told the New York Times.

“We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo Mission Control.

“During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Meanwhile, on the court, Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to four games last night thanks to Curry’s 38 points in a 116-108 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves as Draymond Green made his return to the line-up.

Heat Lakers Basketball Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, left, shakes hands with Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

LeBron trumps Wade in last dance 

LeBron James won the final instalment of his long rivalry with Dwyane Wade on Monday, scoring 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 108-105 victory over the Miami Heat at the Staples Center.

James and Wade, who arrived in the NBA together as part of a star-studded draft in 2003, have formed one of basketball’s most famous rivalries and closest friendships over the course of their careers.

Former team-mates at the Miami Heat, where the duo won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, the two faced each other for the last time on Monday with Wade retiring after the 2018 season.

The 31st meeting of the two men finished with a victory for James, who seized control of the contest in the fourth quarter to finish with 28 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists.

Wade scored 15 points off the bench for Miami, whose top scorer was Justise Winslow with 28 points.

The Lakers win means James finished with 16 wins to Wade’s 15 in head-to-head meetings between the two players.

The two NBA icons embraced at the buzzer before swapping jerseys in a mutual show of respect.

“It’s bitter sweet man,” said James. “A lot of emotions for me right now, just knowing that I’m losing a brother in this game that I’ve had so many wars against, so many wars together.

“There’s no better way to end it than here at the Staples Center. We’re going to miss him in this league. That’s for sure.”

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat James shoots over Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo. Source: Ringo Chiu

Wade paid an emotional tribute to James. “It’s tough,” he said. “This is what you play for, playing against one of the greatest players ever.

“Whether we were team-mates or whether we were opponents, we brought the best out of each other. I’m just so grateful to have been drafted at the same time as this guy.

“The friendship we have is beyond basketball. But I’m going to miss the shit out of this.”

The win saw the Lakers improve to 17-10 in the Western Conference and was another sign that James’s arrival is starting to bear fruit.

Wade said he is confident James will be able to transform the Lakers into championship contenders.

“He can do anything he wants. He’s shown that, he’s proven that,” he said. “I have no doubt this team will be in the finals at some point.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in first place in the Western Conference, however, following their 122-113 win over the Utah Jazz.

Paul George scored 31 points and Russell Westbrook recorded his sixth triple double of the season as the Thunder bounced back from their upset loss against the Chicago Bulls on Friday to improve to 17-8.

Source: NBA/YouTube

© – AFP, 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    LEINSTER
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Leinster confident in Byrne if Sexton fails to shake off calf injury for Bath
    Leinster 'confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' over flags
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Ronaldo: Juventus don't need Bale or James but Marcelo would be welcome
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Kane is extraordinary' â Barcelona coach hails reported â¬221 million target
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie