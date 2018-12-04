This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Steph Curry outscored the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during Warriors victory

The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak on the road.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 853 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4374179
Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Warriors star Stephen Curry.

STEPHEN CURRY, KEVIN Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 85 points as the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors used a balanced offence to roll over the Atlanta Hawks 128-111 on Monday.

Curry was playing in just his second game after missing 11 contests with a groin injury. That meant that in order to keep all their big guns happy, the Warriors needed to spread the offence around.

Curry finished with 30 points, Durant — who carried the side though Curry’s absence — finished with 28, and Thompson delivered 27 as Golden State improved to 31-3 when dynamic trio all have 20 points.

“I think he’s now back in the groove,” coach Steve Kerr said of Curry. “He looked great handling the ball.”

The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak on the road and won for just the fourth time in their last 10.

Curry got things rolling with 18 points in the first quarter as he single-handedly outscored the Hawks, who managed just 17 points in the opening 12 minutes. 

Curry nailed his first six shots, four of them beyond the arc. He finished six of 10 from three-point range.

The Warriors led 61-47 at halftime and stretched the margin as high as 24 points.

“Our defense set the tone,” Curry said. “Everybody gets to touch the ball.”

John Collins led Atlanta with 24 points, and Trae Young added 20 as the Hawks lost their third consecutive game.

Hawks first round draft pick Young continued to struggle. The young guard had seven turnovers and missed all five of his three-point attempts.

Coming into the game, Young was averaging 15.6 points, which is good for third place among all rookies — but he’s been mired in a shooting slump of late.

“They’re picking me up full court,” Young said. “They’re not going to just sag off and let me have open threes. I’ve got to find a way to knock them down. I will.”

Source: MLG Highlights/YouTube

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic drained three clutch free throws in the final seven seconds and the Denver Nuggets upset the Toronto Raptors 106-103.

Jokic had 23 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 21 points for the Nuggets who won their sixth straight and halted Toronto’s winning streak at eight.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    'From now on, everything will be fine again': Klopp predicts bright Reds future for Origi
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    He was our best player, by far â Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    Klopp charged for celebration of Liverpool's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby
    Man United 'a million miles from top four', warns Gary Neville
    BOXING
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    'He's going to get his running shoes out': Fury expects Wilder to duck a rematch
    Adonis Stevenson's condition improves 'towards stable' following title fight KO

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie