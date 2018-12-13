This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stephanie Meadow makes history as first woman to win prestigious Irish golf award

She was named 2018 Irish Golf Writers’ Professional of the Year.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,607 Views 3 Comments
Meadow is a 20x20 ambassador.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Meadow is a 20x20 ambassador.
Meadow is a 20x20 ambassador.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS has made history, becoming the first woman to take the title of Irish Golf Writers’ Professional of the Year.

The Irish Olympian scoops the 2018 honour, an award with a 43-year history.

It’s been a crazy journey for 26-year-old Meadow, who regained her LGPA Tour card for 2019 in October after a tough few years.

During the 2017 season, she suffered a stress fracture in her spine but was unable to avail of a medical exemption on the LGPA Tour. After undergoing surgery and months of rehab, she bounced back this year showing huge determination.

En route to earning her Tour membership back, the Jordanstown native won the IOA Championship and had nine top 10s on the the Symetra Tour.

In May 2015, she lost her father, Robert, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

After scooping the award, a delighted Meadow said: “I am so honoured and so humbled to have won the Professional Golfer of the Year.

“I was knocked on my face a little bit last year and to come out and have such a great season and to top it off by being recognised as the Professional Golfer of the Year is truly remarkable.

“I have a lot of people to thank, because it is not just me who got me here. To the ILGU. Girls golf has come a long way in the last 10 years and to win this award on behalf of them is unbelievable.

“Their training programmes have made me the golfer I am today. I have a lot of people in my corner who I would like to thank; my coaches, my sports psychologist, my fitness trainer who made me healthy again and my family and close friends, who picked me up this past year and got me through it.”


