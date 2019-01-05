Republic of Ireland striker Roche makes debut for new Italian club Florentia

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Stephanie Roche has made her debut for Italian side Florentia, after sealing a move to the club in October.

The 29-year-old was introduced in the 83rd minute of Florentia’s Serie A clash with Hellas Verona Women which they won 3-1.

Roche previously told The42 that she had secured a move to Italy but was unable to reveal the name of the club at the time as she was awaiting international clearance and registration to process, while her new employers wished to make the announcement themselves.

Roche begins her Italian adventure after a nightmare year with injuries including a fracture to her tibia in Ireland’s opening European Championships qualifier against Northern Ireland.

But the Dubliner is looking towards a new chapter in her career in mainland Europe after parting ways with Sunderland.

Delighted to get some minutes today and make my debut for @cfflorentia! Been a long time out but I'm so happy to get back on the pitch! 3points and a great team performance. Next up @JuventusFCWomen #SerieA #Together #Florentia 💪🏼⚽️❤ pic.twitter.com/TdPB8K6ZW2 — Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) January 5, 2019 Source: Stephanie Roche /Twitter

Florentia are currently fourth on the Serie A table, 10 points behind leaders AC Milan.

Elisabetta Tona, Isotta Nocchi and an own-goal from Verona’s Sofia Meneghini helped Roche’s side to victory on Saturday, and they face Juventus in their next Serie A fixture next Saturday 12 January.

🔥 FULL TIME🔥

👉 Prima vittoria nel 2019 per la Florentia! Le rossobianche superano 3 - 1 il Verona!

⚽️ 4' Tona - 6' Nocchi - 46' Meneghini (aut) - Bardin#calciofemminile #serieafemminile #florentia #seriea pic.twitter.com/KUqxghTSzo — FLORENTIA (@cfflorentia) January 5, 2019

