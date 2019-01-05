This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Republic of Ireland striker Roche makes debut for new Italian club Florentia

The Dubliner came on in the second half of her side’s 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona Women in Serie A.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,184 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4425574
Republic of Ireland's Stephanie Roche (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Republic of Ireland's Stephanie Roche (file pic).
Republic of Ireland's Stephanie Roche (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Stephanie Roche has made her debut for Italian side Florentia, after sealing a move to the club in October.

The 29-year-old was introduced in the 83rd minute of Florentia’s Serie A clash with Hellas Verona Women which they won 3-1.

Roche previously told The42 that she had secured a move to Italy but was unable to reveal the name of the club at the time as she was awaiting international clearance and registration to process, while her new employers wished to make the announcement themselves.

Roche begins her Italian adventure after a nightmare year with injuries including a fracture to her tibia in Ireland’s opening European Championships qualifier against Northern Ireland.

But the Dubliner is looking towards a new chapter in her career in mainland Europe after parting ways with Sunderland.

Florentia are currently fourth on the Serie A table, 10 points behind leaders AC Milan.

Elisabetta Tona, Isotta Nocchi and an own-goal from Verona’s Sofia Meneghini helped Roche’s side to victory on Saturday, and they face Juventus in their next Serie A fixture next Saturday 12 January.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
    Maradona reassures fans after health scare
    LEINSTER
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    ULSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    Depth the focus for Cullen as Frawley handed starting opportunity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie