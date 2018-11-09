This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serie A's new star Steph Roche eyeing local derby for full return after 'whirlwind' year

The Ireland striker is dealing with a minor ankle injury but is ‘buzzing’ for Florentia to face Fiorentina.

By Emma Duffy Friday 9 Nov 2018, 12:55 PM
32 minutes ago 343 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4331308

IRELAND STRIKER STEPHANIE Roche is almost set for her full return to competitive action in Italy after “a bit of a whirlwind.”

Stephanie Roche Roche's signing for Florentia was confirmed yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Dubliner’s move to Serie A was fully confirmed yesterday as Florentia announced their latest signing. 29-year-old Roche told The42 last month that she had sealed a move to Italy but could not reveal the name of the club.

She’s spent the last year dealing with a nightmare double-leg break, and injury setback after setback, but is now ready to put that difficult period to bed — which also included a contract termination with Sunderland — and drive on overseas.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m glad to say that it’s finally out there and I’m able to start playing matches,” Roche told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On last night.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind but it has worked out very well. The club have been really understanding with my injury, they’ve been very patient with me as I get back to full fitness, so I am happy to sign here and finally get going.”

Speaking from her new base in Tuscany, the 29-year-old explained how the move came about. A guy she met in England initiated it all, he was in touch with the club and knew they were recruiting.

After parting ways with the Black Cats, Roche feared that she had missed the window of opportunity in England and that really narrowed down her options. Luckily interest from further afield came; from Spain, France and obviously Italy.

Interestingly, before heading to Florentia for two separate trials, she trained with her old club, Peamount United, to get her up to scratch.

She did reveal that at one point she was wary that a move may not come about, particularly after dealing with a long-term injury and while it was tough, she never considered packing it in: 

“I’m at an age now where I have think about the latter stages of my career. I was never in a position where I wanted to stop playing, so I had to keep working hard.”

Delighted that it’s all worked out, Roche is excited to finally do her talking on the pitch.

Her new Florence-based club are currently in fifth place in the Italian Women’s Serie A after six games this season, and are six points behind leaders AC Milan.

They play Milan next week, but as she’s dealing with a minor injury at the minute, Roche can’t see her debut coming that fast. She’s eyeing a local derby instead. 

roche Signed, sealed, delivered: Stephanie Roche.

“I’m still doing a bit of rehab as I have an issue with my ankle,” she continues.

“So I think I will be fit for the Fiorentina game [on 1 December], which will be a local derby so I’m looking to set my sights on that game. I’m hoping to make an impact in that. I’ll be buzzing.”

Roche added on the league itself: “The Italian FA have really started to put a lot of money into it, the league is getting more competitive: there’s teams like Juventus, AC Milan, and Roma have put women’s team into it.

“I’ve watched the girls play in a couple of games. The team and this club are looking to compete with the top teams — it’s really exciting to see that these are the teams I’ll be playing against week in, week out. 

“I’m in one of the most beautiful places in the world so I am going to have to enjoy the experience of being here and not just playing football, but to live the life as well.”

Well-travelled at this stage after stints in Ireland, England, France and America, Roche is more than ready to add another country and challenge to the list. Before her move to Sunderland in 2015, she plied her trade with Houston Dash for a short while.

Stephanie Roche with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi THAT picture from the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or awards. Source: Valeriano Di Domenico/INPHO

Prior to that, she played with French outfit ASPTT Albi and Peamount in the Women’s National League (WNL).

Perhaps most well-known as the 2014 Fifa Puskas award runner-up, it comes up as the conversation rounds off, of course.

“Ahhh look…,” she grins. “I know it made me famous, I suppose, within the women’s game and put my name out there.

“It is the first thing people think when they hear my name. It’s always going to follow me around, it’s not something that I don’t want to talk about.

“But I also feel I have a lot more to offer. That’s what I’ve been looking to do. I’ve been working hard in training, I want to show the coaches here that I can score goals on a regular basis and not just the odd wonder goal here and there.”

And that she will, no doubt.


Source: RTÉ2fm/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    'Are we currently comfortable with where we're at? We're never comfortable'
    FOOTBALL
    Confused Portland players start to celebrate - then discover the game has gone to penalties
    Confused Portland players start to celebrate - then discover the game has gone to penalties
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    Sterling apologises to referee and Shakhtar over penalty
    IRELAND
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    ARGENTINA
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Thierry Henry's disastrous start to life as a manager could be about to get worse
    Thierry Henry's disastrous start to life as a manager could be about to get worse
    'Man United look a much better team without Lukaku'
    Fred had Man City offer but Mourinho swung €60 million move in United's favour

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie