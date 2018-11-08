'I have high hopes' - Departed Cork City star Beattie seals move to US club

CORK CITY FAN-FAVOURITE Steven Beattie has sealed a move to the US, signing for Tennessee outfit Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

City confirmed yesterday that the 30-year-old had left the club, and it was announced today that he put pen to paper with the USL League One club, pending league and federation approval.

A newly-founded side, the Wolves are preparing for their inaugural season, as is the USL League One so it’s a completely fresh start for the Dubliner.

There, he’ll link up with former League of Ireland star Eamon Zayed.

“Steven prides himself on his work-rate as a two-way player, aiming to excel at both offense and defense,” head coach and technical director Tim Hankinson said.

“I look to not only utilize his expertise in the attacking and middle thirds setting up scoring opportunities, but I also have expectations for Steven as a goalscorer himself.”

Beattie, who has played mainly at full-back or in midfield, has been with the Leesiders since July 2015. He joined from Sligo Rovers, and was pivotal in Cork City’s league and cup double return in 2017.

He previously studied at Northern Ketucky University, had a brief spell with MLS club Toronto and had said all along at Cork that he planned to return Stateside afterwards.

“Joining Chattanooga Red Wolves SC is a huge honor, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Beattie added, as he tweeted ‘new adventure begins’ this afternoon.

“I have high hopes for the 2019 season, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

