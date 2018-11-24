Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - reports

Stephen Kenny looks set to land the top job, but will have to wait until 2020.

REPORTS TONIGHT SUGGEST that the FAI have reached an agreement with both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny to take over as Ireland manager over the next three years.

McCarthy is expected to be unveiled as Martin O’Neill’s successor tomorrow afternoon, but the Irish Examiner are reporting tonight that Kenny is also in the frame to take charge of the senior team after the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and finals.

The FAI will make an appointment for the vacant Ireland U21 position tomorrow afternoon, with Kenny expected to be installed as Noel King’s successor.

McCarthy looked set to beat Kenny in the race for the top job, but these latest developments may see Dundalk lose their manager for a position in Ireland’s underage set-up, with an agreement in place that he will replace McCarthy once the European Championships campaign has been completed.

Stephen Kenny: Future Ireland manager? Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dundalk have given made no official statement over the future of Kenny.

More follows…