Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - reports

The Dundalk manager looks likely to be offered the Ireland U21 position, with a view to progressing to the senior role in two years’ time.

By Cian Roche Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 6:57 PM
19 minutes ago 4,939 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4358720
Stephen Kenny looks set to land the top job, but will have to wait until 2020.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Stephen Kenny looks set to land the top job, but will have to wait until 2020.
Stephen Kenny looks set to land the top job, but will have to wait until 2020.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

REPORTS TONIGHT SUGGEST that the FAI have reached an agreement with both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny to take over as Ireland manager over the next three years.

McCarthy is expected to be unveiled as Martin O’Neill’s successor tomorrow afternoon, but the Irish Examiner are reporting tonight that Kenny is also in the frame to take charge of the senior team after the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and finals.

The FAI will make an appointment for the vacant Ireland U21 position tomorrow afternoon, with Kenny expected to be installed as Noel King’s successor.

McCarthy looked set to beat Kenny in the race for the top job, but these latest developments may see Dundalk lose their manager for a position in Ireland’s underage set-up, with an agreement in place that he will replace McCarthy once the European Championships campaign has been completed.

Stephen Kenny celebrates the final whistle Stephen Kenny: Future Ireland manager? Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dundalk have given made no official statement over the future of Kenny.

More follows…

