This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's in writing' - Stephen Kenny says nothing will stop him becoming Ireland boss in 2020

The outgoing Dundalk boss added that it was a privilege to be offered the opportunity to manage his country.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 26 Nov 2018, 2:12 PM
14 minutes ago 1,548 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4360008
Stephen Kenny speaks at today's press conference.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stephen Kenny speaks at today's press conference.
Stephen Kenny speaks at today's press conference.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium

NEW IRELAND U21 boss Stephen Kenny says there is no scenario where he would be prevented from taking on the senior role after Euro 2020.

It was confirmed on Sunday that the outgoing Dundalk manager would succeed new boss Mick McCarthy, after the latter’s two-year stint in the role ended.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin today, Kenny played down suggestions that McCarthy could stay on should he perform exceptionally well.

The Dubliner explained that the guarantee of the senior position had been made to him in writing, adding: “If Mick gets Ireland to the Euros, I’ll be absolutely delighted. It would be great to take over [a team] playing with confidence. It’s great for me, because it’d be a massive achievement for him to [qualify for a major tournament] again. His stock will be really high. It would be great for him and great for the country. That’s only good news.”

August 2020 has been earmarked as the date when Kenny takes over and it is a remarkable rise for a manager who began his senior coaching career at Longford in 1998 and took over a struggling Dundalk team just five years ago, going on to win four league titles in five seasons in addition to some notable successes at European level with the Lilywhites.

It was a huge wrench to leave the club. I had tremendous relationships there at all levels, we had a brilliant period, but the international team is a huge honour. It’s something that you just cannot turn down. It’s an opportunity that has to be grasped.

“It’s just a huge privilege to be named U21 international manager and be here for the next four years really and beyond, I hope.

“Of course, I was reluctant to leave that to go anywhere, particularly with the seeding situation with the Champions League. To be seeded in the first round of the Champions League and possibly the third round of the Europa League — to leave that would have to be something special, and this is something special. It doesn’t get any more special than this.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Kenny is understood to have turned down the U21 role initially before being swayed by the prospect of succeeding McCarthy. Asked about the discussions that led to his eventual appointment, he said:

I think it’s all hypothetical. Everything was just finalised on Saturday. A week ago, I couldn’t have envisioned this, of course, but it’s an arrangement that I’m perfectly happy with. It’s a great opportunity, and one that I’ll work extremely hard to do justice.”  

Kenny has already had the opportunity to meet with McCarthy and his other senior coaching staff, and the 47-year-old coach is determined to learn from his more experienced counterpart, having spoken to him for the first time in 15 years on Sunday evening.

He adds: “It gives me an opportunity to travel, see how the other international teams prepare; the tactical nuances of the different systems, really examine them at close quarters; the blocks of games close together in four or five days and explore the best practice for preparation.” 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The Dubliner, however, insists that his influence on the senior set-up prior to 2020 would be minimal.

“My role is now to assist and support all of the other managers and to nurture and develop and help inspire the new generation of Irish players for the future of Irish football. And I think that’s a very exciting period for everyone.

One of the things that have been obvious in our discussions is that the vision Ruud has as regards manager and ways of playing is similar to the one of myself. It is a bit of a meeting of minds in that regard.” 

Kenny added that he was leaving Dundalk “in a very strong place” and said none of the staff at the club would follow him into the U21 set-up.

The ex-Derry and Shamrock Rovers boss also said, with regard to rumours that Leeds and Ireland legend John Giles was involved in his appointment: “That’s completely news to me.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie