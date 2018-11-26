Stephen Kenny namechecks several League of Ireland players who could make an impact at U21 level

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium

STEPHEN KENNY INSISTED he was optimistic about the future of Irish football at a press conference to mark the beginning of his tenure as Ireland U21 boss today.

The outgoing Dundalk manager listed off a number of players he feels have the potential to make an impact at both underage and senior level, including several individuals from the League of Ireland.

He did, however, stop short of making any guarantees that more domestic players would receive opportunities under his watch.

“Time will tell,” Kenny said. “Certainly, if you perform at Europa League level, you have to be in strong consideration.

“Once players are Irish, no matter where they’re playing, if they’re good enough and performing to a level, everyone should be considered.”

In Noel King’s original last U21 squad before stepping away from the role as manager, four players with current League of Ireland affiliations featured – Danny Kane (Cork City, loan AFC Flyde), Sean McLaughlin (Cork City), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk) and Ronan Hale (Birmingham City, loan Derry City).

Under Kenny, a big advocate of the League of Ireland having managed five of its senior teams, more domestic players are expected to follow in the coming months.

I’m excited about the U21 job,” he said. “It’s unusual, and I didn’t realise myself, because I’ve been at some of the games last year. The age group is 1996 and for this year, there are players born in 1998 [who are in contention].

“There have been some players involved in the senior team in recent times, training in the squad. Lee O’Connor, Michael Obafemi and Caoimhin Kelleher — they’re all available for the U21s this year. There have been other players who have been really doing well through the groups. It’s not fair to mention players, but obviously Adam Idah and Troy Parrott, people like that have caught the eye.

“There are even players in the League of Ireland available for the U21 team right throughout the country. At UCD, players like Neil Farrugia and Liam Scales, Will Fitzgerald down in Limerick, Trevor Clarke at Shamrock Rovers, Darragh Leahy at Bohemians, two really good left backs, Ali Reghba at Bohemians, players like that. I’m leaving a lot out, I’d say, but the underlying thing is that there are a lot of young, talented players playing throughout the country.”

He also cited senior players from different parts of the country, such as Donegal’s Seamus Coleman and Cork-born defender John Egan as evidence that football in Ireland is in decent health.

There are grassroots teams at all levels throughout the country. My job is to help get as many good players as we can from every part of the country into the youth international set-up and U21s, and then hopefully into the first team.”

Kenny sounded a little more enthusiastic about the prospect of League of Ireland players representing the Boys in Green compared with McCarthy on Sunday. While explaining that he would seek advice from the Dubliner, the former Ipswich and Sunderland boss played down suggestions that several domestic-based footballers would be capable of holding their own in the Championship.

“I have scouts that ring me up who have worked at Championship level and tell me all the time that: ‘This player is Championship level.’” he said. “We go and look at him and he’s not Championship level. I really ought to see him play at Championship level before I decide that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: