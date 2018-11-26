This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stephen Kenny namechecks several League of Ireland players who could make an impact at U21 level

Shamrock Rovers’ Trevor Clarke was one of the promising young footballers mentioned.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 26 Nov 2018, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,198 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4360640
Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke was one of the promising young players Kenny mentioned today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke was one of the promising young players Kenny mentioned today.
Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke was one of the promising young players Kenny mentioned today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium

STEPHEN KENNY INSISTED he was optimistic about the future of Irish football at a press conference to mark the beginning of his tenure as Ireland U21 boss today.

The outgoing Dundalk manager listed off a number of players he feels have the potential to make an impact at both underage and senior level, including several individuals from the League of Ireland.

He did, however, stop short of making any guarantees that more domestic players would receive opportunities under his watch.

“Time will tell,” Kenny said. “Certainly, if you perform at Europa League level, you have to be in strong consideration.

“Once players are Irish, no matter where they’re playing, if they’re good enough and performing to a level, everyone should be considered.”

In Noel King’s original last U21 squad before stepping away from the role as manager, four players with current League of Ireland affiliations featured – Danny Kane (Cork City, loan AFC Flyde), Sean McLaughlin (Cork City), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk) and Ronan Hale (Birmingham City, loan Derry City).

Under Kenny, a big advocate of the League of Ireland having managed five of its senior teams, more domestic players are expected to follow in the coming months.

I’m excited about the U21 job,” he said. “It’s unusual, and I didn’t realise myself, because I’ve been at some of the games last year. The age group is 1996 and for this year, there are players born in 1998 [who are in contention].

“There have been some players involved in the senior team in recent times, training in the squad. Lee O’Connor, Michael Obafemi and Caoimhin Kelleher — they’re all available for the U21s this year. There have been other players who have been really doing well through the groups. It’s not fair to mention players, but obviously Adam Idah and Troy Parrott, people like that have caught the eye.

“There are even players in the League of Ireland available for the U21 team right throughout the country. At UCD, players like Neil Farrugia and Liam Scales, Will Fitzgerald down in Limerick, Trevor Clarke at Shamrock Rovers, Darragh Leahy at Bohemians, two really good left backs, Ali Reghba at Bohemians, players like that. I’m leaving a lot out, I’d say, but the underlying thing is that there are a lot of young, talented players playing throughout the country.”

He also cited senior players from different parts of the country, such as Donegal’s Seamus Coleman and Cork-born defender John Egan as evidence that football in Ireland is in decent health.

There are grassroots teams at all levels throughout the country. My job is to help get as many good players as we can from every part of the country into the youth international set-up and U21s, and then hopefully into the first team.”

Kenny sounded a little more enthusiastic about the prospect of League of Ireland players representing the Boys in Green compared with McCarthy on Sunday. While explaining that he would seek advice from the Dubliner, the former Ipswich and Sunderland boss played down suggestions that several domestic-based footballers would be capable of holding their own in the Championship.

“I have scouts that ring me up who have worked at Championship level and tell me all the time that: ‘This player is Championship level.’” he said. “We go and look at him and he’s not Championship level. I really ought to see him play at Championship level before I decide that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie