This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City awarded laughable penalty after Sterling loses balance in a yard of space

Even the Shakhtar players were laughing, albeit somewhat ruefully.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 11,326 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/4328440
Raheem Sterling lost his balance and tripped himself up but was awarded a penalty by referee Viktor Kassai
Raheem Sterling lost his balance and tripped himself up but was awarded a penalty by referee Viktor Kassai
Raheem Sterling lost his balance and tripped himself up but was awarded a penalty by referee Viktor Kassai

MANCHESTER CITY ARE in total control of their Champions League Group F tie with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium, leading 2-0 at the time of writing, but the Ukrainian side will doubtless feel aggrieved to have seen the task at hand double in magnitude thanks to a frankly farcical penalty awarded to the hosts.

Nine minutes after David Silva opened the scoring, Raheem Sterling bore down on goal from the left-hand side of Shakhtar’s box only to knock himself off-kilter, kick the turf and take a tumble as ‘keeper Andriy Pyatov attempted to close down the angle.

Despite there having been daylight between Sterling and the nearest defender, despite the England international’s distinct lack of protestation, and despite the presence of an extra official on Pyatov’s goal-line, Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai pointed to the spot.

Pyatov and his defenders could scarcely hide their amazement at the decision, laughing ruefully as Kassai waved away their own protests.

Gabriel Jesus accepted the gift and, despite a slip, did the rest.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Pressure on Man United as Valencia go second in Group H

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    Pumas promise 'new weapons' as they soak up Dublin
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    FOOTBALL
    Monaco deny allegation president to receive â¬124 million from Mbappe deal
    Monaco deny allegation president to receive €124 million from Mbappe deal
    Players in breakaway European Super League could be banned from World Cup
    FA appeals decision to clear Mourinho of abusive language charge
    IRELAND
    Across the way: 11 of Ireland's most breathtaking bridges, in photos
    Across the way: 11 of Ireland's most breathtaking bridges, in photos
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    ARGENTINA
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    LIVE: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    'I liked Manchester United a lot' - Lozano delighted with transfer interest
    Man Utd's inability to perform for 90 minutes baffles Giggs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie