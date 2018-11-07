Man City awarded laughable penalty after Sterling loses balance in a yard of space

Raheem Sterling lost his balance and tripped himself up but was awarded a penalty by referee Viktor Kassai

MANCHESTER CITY ARE in total control of their Champions League Group F tie with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium, leading 2-0 at the time of writing, but the Ukrainian side will doubtless feel aggrieved to have seen the task at hand double in magnitude thanks to a frankly farcical penalty awarded to the hosts.

Nine minutes after David Silva opened the scoring, Raheem Sterling bore down on goal from the left-hand side of Shakhtar’s box only to knock himself off-kilter, kick the turf and take a tumble as ‘keeper Andriy Pyatov attempted to close down the angle.

Despite there having been daylight between Sterling and the nearest defender, despite the England international’s distinct lack of protestation, and despite the presence of an extra official on Pyatov’s goal-line, Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai pointed to the spot.

Pyatov and his defenders could scarcely hide their amazement at the decision, laughing ruefully as Kassai waved away their own protests.

Gabriel Jesus accepted the gift and, despite a slip, did the rest.

"Oh he's kicked the ground. Oh dear..."



"There's an official behind the goal. You've to question the reason for his existence!"



Man City are 2-0 up thanks to Gabriel Jesus' penalty. But replays show Raheem Sterling kicked the ground rather than being fouled. 🤔 #VMSport pic.twitter.com/zQ03adpfk8 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 7, 2018

