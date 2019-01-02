Steve Bruce has a new managerial job in the Championship from February

STEVE BRUCE HAS been named as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The club confirmed the news this afternoon, stating that Bruce will begin his tenure on 1 February. Until then, long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge of the team.

Former Manchester United defender Bruce was last manager of Aston Villa, where he was sacked in October.

That said, he brings an impressive CV to Hillsborough, including four Championship promotions to date. He has steered both Hull City (2013 & 2016) and Birmingham City (2002 & 2008) to the top flight.

Bruce also guided Villa to the Championship play-off final in the 2017/18 season.

He has worked with Agnew and Clemence in the past, which he’ll continue to do from February. Agnew was his assistant at Hull and first-team coach under his watch at Villa.

The 58-year-old recruited Clemence as a player at Birmingham and the duo worked together in a coaching capacity at Sunderland, Hull and Villa.

Bruce will officially be unveiled as manager at a Hillsborough press conference in due course. Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 16th in the Championship and face Luton Town at home on Saturday.

