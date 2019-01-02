This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Steve Bruce has a new managerial job in the Championship from February

The 58-year-old has been confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,987 Views 3 Comments
Steve Bruce (file pic).
Image: David Davies
Steve Bruce (file pic).
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

STEVE BRUCE HAS been named as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The club confirmed the news this afternoon, stating that Bruce will begin his tenure on 1 February. Until then, long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge of the team.

Former Manchester United defender Bruce was last manager of Aston Villa, where he was sacked in October.

That said, he brings an impressive CV to Hillsborough, including four Championship promotions to date. He has steered both Hull City (2013 & 2016) and Birmingham City (2002 & 2008) to the top flight.

Bruce also guided Villa to the Championship play-off final in the 2017/18 season.

He has worked with Agnew and Clemence in the past, which he’ll continue to do from February. Agnew was his assistant at Hull and first-team coach under his watch at Villa.

The 58-year-old recruited Clemence as a player at Birmingham and the duo worked together in a coaching capacity at Sunderland, Hull and Villa.

Bruce will officially be unveiled as manager at a Hillsborough press conference in due course. Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 16th in the Championship and face Luton Town at home on Saturday.

