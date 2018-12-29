This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 29 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sale boss Diamond involved in fracas with rugby journalist after win at Gloucester - reports

Journalist Sam Peters confirmed a confrontation had taken place, and described Steve Diamond as a ‘narcissistic bully’.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 9:27 PM
1 hour ago 3,415 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4417499
Sale Sharks DOR Steve Diamond could be in hot water.
Image: Mark Kerton
Sale Sharks DOR Steve Diamond could be in hot water.
Sale Sharks DOR Steve Diamond could be in hot water.
Image: Mark Kerton

SALE SHARKS’ DIRECTOR of rugby Steve Diamond could face a Premiership investigation after confronting a rugby journalist, launching a verbal attack against him and inviting him ‘outside’, according to several reports in the UK rugby media.

Against the odds, Sale had just overcome high-flying Gloucester at Kingsholm on a scoreline of 30-15. After his press conference, however, rather than bask in his team’s unlikely victory, Diamond sought out Sunday Times and Independent rugby scribe Sam Peters in the club’s media centre.

Per accounts in both The Guardian and The Independent, Diamond — who prides himself on his ‘old-school’ values — took umbrage with the fact that Peter had not asked a question at the press conference despite writing a column in September which criticised the 50-year-old’s methods at Sale.

Diamond is reported to have asked Peters if he wished to take the conversation outside before grabbing the dictaphone from the journalist’s hand and verbally abusing him. He is also said to have described Peters’ September column as “lies”. The pair then became engaged in a shouting match for around a minute.

Peters, who per The Independent’s Jack de Menezes explained to Diamond that anything he wished to discuss could be said in front of the onlooking press, later confirmed on Twitter that a confrontation had taken place.

The journalist labelled Diamond a “narcissistic bully” and said he would give his full version of events at the right time.

It’s understood no formal complaint has been made to Premiership Rugby at this time.

Last season, Diamond was given a six-week ban for claiming referee Craig Maxwell-Keys “made decisions up” in Sale’s defeat to Exeter. He has previously served 12 and 18-week bans for pushing Northampton’s performance coach in 2011 and verbally abusing match officials in 2012 respectively.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I almost cried. It was really nice' - Klopp nearly became emotional after Mo Salah's penalty gesture
    'I almost cried. It was really nice' - Klopp nearly became emotional after Mo Salah's penalty gesture
    'Today is about the supporters... they haven’t had bragging rights in this city in a long time'
    Injury-time VAR drama as Ronaldo's double seals record points tally for Juve
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    'It felt like a depression here' - Klopp notes change in lively Liverpool
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    LEINSTER
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond
    14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby
    Munster and Leinster set for heavyweight showdown at sold-out Thomond
    MUNSTER
    As it happened: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019
    200th appearance for Healy as Leinster bring their heavy artillery to Limerick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie