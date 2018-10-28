This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ireland are managing it best': Players running on empty, warns All Blacks coach Hansen

Steve Hansen has called for a longer off-season in rugby to avoid player burnout.

By AFP Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 6,172 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4310272
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen
Image: Mark Baker
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen
Image: Mark Baker

NEW ZEALAND COACH Steve Hansen has called for a four-month off-season to avoid player burnout.

The All Blacks thumped Australia 37-20 in Yokohama on Saturday to complete a 3-0 Bledisloe Cup whitewash, but Hansen warned that players will continue to risk injury unless they get enough rest.

“They don’t get enough of a break,” he said on Sunday.

“You can’t keep going round and round and round without running out of petrol — at some stage you’ve got to recharge the tank.”

New Zealand face 2019 World Cup hosts Japan in Tokyo next weekend before completing their five-match tour against England, Ireland and Italy.

But Hansen insisted he did not have the luxury of talking about their heavyweight clashes with England on 11 November and Ireland a week later with so many of his players running on empty.

“I don’t want to be awkward but we’ve chosen to take it really one game at a time and not get ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“But you can rest assured we’ve got a lot of respect for England,” added Hansen.

“They’ve got one or two people injured at the moment but so does everybody, that’s the nature of the beast. That’s why I keep harping on about the need for a global season that looks after the welfare of the players.”

This time last year, New Zealand slipped up in their final Bledisloe Cup game against the Wallabies before being pushed to their physical limits in their tour of the northern hemisphere.

But the All Blacks have flown in 19 second-string players for this weekend’s Test with Japan to give some rest to their big-hitters and allow them to fly to London later this week to acclimatise.

“The one thing I’d really want is that everyone gets 16 weeks’ break between their last game and their next one,” said Hansen.

“The England boys have suffered a bit from the Lions tour — and it’s not only one season, it kicks on. It’s a worldwide problem and probably the team that’s managing it best at the moment is Ireland.

“They go ‘you can’t play’ because they own the players and franchises completely. They’ve got a good model.”

New Zealand have met Japan three times previously, racking up a combined 282 points, including a World Cup record 145-17 demolition of the Brave Blossoms in 1995 — when current Japan coach Jamie Joseph was part of the All Blacks side.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho takes another jab at Man United board
    Mourinho takes another jab at Man United board
    Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    'I'm just focused on playing at the moment' - Man-of-the-match Rice brushes aside England-Ireland questions
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie