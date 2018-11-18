This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt

The All Blacks boss says Ireland will find out how it feels to be the best side in the world.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 6,045 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4345929

STEVE HANSEN SAYS he will confirm a decision on his future next month, with his current All Blacks contract set to expire after the 2019 World Cup.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, whose side beat the Kiwis for the second time last night, is also due to announce a decision on his future plans imminently.

Joe Schmidt before the game Schmidt's side beat the Kiwis 16-9 last night. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Schmidt, also out of contract after the World Cup, has vowed to confirm his call on whether to stay with Ireland or leave before the end of this month.

Should Hansen move on from his position with the All Blacks, Schmidt would be among the leading contenders for the position – unless he has already signed a new deal with the IRFU.

There should be clarity on Schmidt’s plans in the next fortnight, meaning there are still nervous times ahead for his biggest fans.

“We’re all going to be making announcements shortly,” said Hansen this morning at the All Blacks’ team hotel in Dublin.

“Not right now… I decided before I left that I was going to make one and I’ll do that when I get home at some stage around Christmas.”  

The morning after the night before in Dublin and Steve Hansen still insisted he views Ireland as the number one team in the world following their 16-9 win over the All Blacks in Dublin.

Schmidt’s side remain number two in the official World Rugby rankings but New Zealand boss Hansen claims they lead the way.

Joe Schmidt and Steve Hansen before the game Schmidt and Hansen share a word pre-match in Dublin. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It’s hardly a surprise that the Kiwi coach would welcome the opportunity to put some pressure on last night’s victors, although he also expressed his admiration for Schmidt’s team again in explaining how they have improved to the extent that he sees them as top side in the global game.

“They’re fitter, so whoever is doing their conditioning work needs a pat on the back,” said Hansen.

“Their defence is great. Both teams last night defended for long periods really, really well, so Andy [Farrell] is a great defence coach.

“Their scrum was good, it took us a while to get on top of that. So everybody in the team is doing their bit and Joe is obviously leading it very well. They’ve become a team that believes in themselves and are priding themselves on how they’re playing.

“It’s their turn at the moment so we’ll see how they cope with that.”

Ireland defence coach Farrell has deservedly been receiving plaudits in the aftermath of the home victory.

Remarkably, last night was the first time New Zealand have been kept tryless by a Northern Hemisphere national team – therefore excluding the Lions – since France did it in 1995.

Farrell has also previously helped England to beat the Kiwis in 2012, Ireland get their first win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 and played a key role in the Lions downing the New Zealanders in Wellington in 2017.

Steve Hansen and Andy Farrell before the game Hansen and Farrell chat in Dublin. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

What’s the key to his success as a defence coach against the Kiwis?

“They don’t give you a lot of room, they are well drilled and know what they need to do,” said Hansen.

“We got beaten in Wellington with 14 men, so I don’t know if you can put that down to the defence. We drew in Auckland in the last [Test against the Lions] and again created opportunities in the first 20 to 30 minutes of the game and should have won it by half-time – another example of not taking the things that are there and you get bitten.

“In 2012, we had a team full of norovirus so we had 29 athletes coming out of both ends so we struggled that day to get on the park, let alone compete.

“But the short answer, what’s he good at? He is good at organising his team and filling up the space on the park, and he does that really well.”

The atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium last night was memorable, a loud night in which the supporters drove the players to even greater heights.

Hansen wasn’t able to fully appreciate the volume in the coaches’ box but he could see how much it meant to the home support at the final whistle.

“It’s a hell of a city to come to,” said Hansen. “You don’t tour many places that are like this country and the people are great, and they’re getting a bit of success that they’ve longed for, for a long, long time.

“And they’ve taken the monkey off Munster’s back, haven’t they? They’re going to make more players now and more money. But just the joy that people got out of it was fantastic and good on ‘em.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    Schmidt hails Farrell influence as All Blacks suffer rare try-less night
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo still part of national squad insists Portugal boss Santos
    Ronaldo still part of national squad insists Portugal boss Santos
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    Kane targets Rooney's England record – 'It's definitely possible'
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie