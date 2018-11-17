This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They're the number one team in the world now' - All Blacks boss on Ireland

Steve Hansen labelled Joe Schmidt’s team as favourites for the World Cup.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 11:11 PM
43 minutes ago 5,667 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4345712

STEVE HANSEN STARTED by congratulating Ireland on their deserved win, but he was soon back to stirring the pot in familiar fashion.

Ireland, the All Blacks head coach says, are now the top team in the world and favourites for next year’s World Cup after their 16-9 victory over his team.

“I said at the beginning of the week that this is the two best sides in the world playing each other,” said Hansen post-match, “so as of now they’re the number one team in the world.

“So I guess they are favourites.”

Joe Schmidt and Steve Hansen before the game Hansen with Joe Schmidt pre-match. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

When later asked about who the main contenders for the World Cup would be next year, Hansen again labelled Ireland as favourites.

“Who do Ireland see as their main challengers? They’re the favourites,” said the All Blacks coach.

“We’ll be one, England will be another, Australia, Wales, South Africa, Argentina. There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge before this World Cup starts. A lot can happen, injuries, brainwaves that mean coaches get sacked.

“What we know is that Ireland are going to go there reasonably confident and you should because you’ve got a good side. New Zealanders can go there reasonably confident because we’ve got a good side. 

“Isn’t it wonderful for world rugby that no one knows who’s going to win the World Cup?”

Unsurprisingly, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt had little time for Hansen’s labelling of his team as favourites.

“The World Cup? In 11 months’ time?” said Schmidt.

“We’ve got to work hard in the next week to make sure we’re ready for the USA.

“People will postulate about who’s where and who’s favourite and it’s a nebulous thing for us because all we can tangibly control is our preparation and then go out and try to work hard and get a performance.”

Steve Hansen dejected after the game The All Blacks coach after his side's defeat. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

New Zealand boss Hansen pointed to New Zealand missing chances when they got behind Ireland as key to their defeat, while he also bemoaned the number of penalties his side gave up in the opening half.

But he had plenty of praise for Ireland too.

“I’d like to congratulate Ireland,” said Hansen. “I thought they played outstandingly well and deserved the win.

“They took the opportunities that they got, there weren’t a lot in the game but they took theirs and we didn’t take ours. I thought our discipline in the first half let us down a wee bit too.

“In saying that, I’m very proud of our team too. They showed a lot of courage and heart and you couldn’t knock the effort, even if the execution wasn’t as good as we would have liked.

“We got beaten by a better team.”

Hansen was photographed handing what looked like a note to Schmidt before the game at the Aviva Stadium, but he revealed it was actually payment for some match tickets.

“It was €760, we had a bet,” joked Hansen. 

“No, no, not really, but it was €760 because I bought some tickets and he was the only bloke I could get some tickets off. When you buy them, you’ve got to pay for them so I said I’d get it out of the way early. There was no note other than that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    France claim first win in nine months by beating Argentina in Lille
    France claim first win in nine months by beating Argentina in Lille
    How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    FOOTBALL
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    Kane targets Rooney's England record – 'It's definitely possible'
    'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    IRELAND
    In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks
    In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks
    'They're the number one team in the world now' - All Blacks boss on Ireland
    Relive the superb Stockdale try that helped Ireland to victory over the All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie