Steven Hansen to step down from All Blacks job after 2019 World Cup

ALL BLACKS HEAD coach Steve Hansen has announced that he will step down after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The main man the helm since 2012 and prior to that, an assistant coach for eight years, Hansen says he feels that the time is right to walk away and hopes to concentrate more on family life.

Hansen, the World Rugby Coach of the Year from 2012-14 and in 2016, said while he still had the desire, energy and commitment to continue, along with the support of the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby, but is putting his family first.

“After being involved in the All Blacks for 16 years, I do feel it’s right for the team for me to stand down,” he said.

“I think change after the Rugby World Cup will bring a new outlook for the team and it’ll be time for someone else to enhance the legacy of the All Blacks.

“As only people who have done the job will understand, there are not only heavy demands on yourself, but also on your family. My family has given me unreserved love and support over the last 16 years and I feel it’s now time to make them the sole focus.

“It’s been a huge privilege to be part of the All Blacks for such a long time and I’m really looking forward to, and excited by the challenges, of the next 12 months.

“We’ll be attempting to do something that has never been done before – to win three consecutive Rugby World Cups. I’m highly motivated by that, as is the whole group, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Hansen added that his focus was on preparing for the 2019 season, and hasn’t made any further career decisions.

