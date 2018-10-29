This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
'We’re murdering each other every day. Other countries don’t go through this' - Golden State Warriors coach

Steve Kerr spoke about the threat of gun violence in America after 11 people were shot dead in Pittsburgh.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 29 Oct 2018, 3:55 PM
32 minutes ago 1,230 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4311872
Golden States Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Golden States Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Golden States Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS head coach Steve Kerr has highlighted the importance of athletes and sports stars speaking about issues like gun violence in the United States, after 11 people were shot dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters before yesterday’s Warriors-Nets match in Brooklyn, the 53-year-old said that no-one should be able to own a semiautomatic weapon and urged voters to do the talking in the 6 November midterm elections.

“Nobody in this country should have a semiautomatic weapon of war,” he said. “I’m going to vote for every candidate that’s willing to stand up to the NRA and say you know what, this is insane.

Source: RazzandJazzSports/YouTube

“We’re murdering each other every day. We have to get rid of bump stocks. We have to get rid of high-capacity magazines. Other countries don’t go through this.”

Kerr’s father was murdered by gunmen in 1984, and the Warrior’s coach said that it was important for sports stars to speak out “because the times call for it”, describing the United States as “broken.”

“It’s easy to feel how broken we are right now as a country and everybody can have influence, not just our political leaders,” he added.

“We need our leaders to step up, unite the country with the appropriate words, the appropriate actions, and we’re not getting that right now.”

