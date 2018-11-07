This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’m going to miss everyone around here' - Fan-favourite Beattie departs Cork City

The 30-year-old Dubliner spent three-and-a-half years with the Leesiders.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,958 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4328086
Beattie has become a real hit with the Turner's Cross faithful.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Beattie has become a real hit with the Turner's Cross faithful.
Beattie has become a real hit with the Turner's Cross faithful.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE confirmed that popular player Steven Beattie has left the club. 

The 30-year-old, who is comfortable at full-back or in midfield, has been with the Leesiders since July 2015, when he joined from Sligo Rovers. 

Dubliner Beattie soon became a fan-favourite and helped John Caulfield’s side claim the league and FAI Cup double in 2017. 

However, having previously studied at Northern Kentucky University before a brief spell with MLS club Toronto, he is now planning to embark on a new challenge in the US. 

“I’ve had nearly four years down here,” Beattie said in a statement released by City. “It has been great down here but I always said from the start that I wanted to go back to the States.

“I was going to go back last year but when I sat down with John [Caulfield] I just couldn’t leave, there was too much good stuff going on here. I always said I wanted to win a league, win a cup and play in both European competitions for Cork City and I ended up doing that.

“I think the time is right, right now. I’m going to miss everyone around here.”

He added: “It has just been brilliant, it has been the best thing that has every happened in my career. My only regret is that I didn’t sign sooner. When I first came back to Ireland I should have signed here. This place is something special, the people behind the scenes that nobody ever hears about, but more importantly the players and the staff.

It is a family down here. I’ve been luckily enough to play with some Cork legends, Alan Bennett, Colin Healy, John O’Flynn, Liam Kearney, Mark McNulty, and obviously the late Liam Miller. I’ve had the opportunity to get to know these guys and be part of this place. It is definitely an emotional time for me.”

“From day one, John said it, I’m not your typical Dub and I said the same. The [fans] have been brilliant with me. They follow us up and down the country, all over Europe and I’m glad we could repay them with silverware last year. This club deserves to be at the very top and I am leaving them at the very top. I just want to thank every single fan that has been there for me since the start.

“You are losing a player but you are gaining a fan because now I’ll be a fan forever, watching from afar.”

Steven Beattie and Gary Buckley celebrate with The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Beattie and Garry Buckley with the FAI Cup in 2017.

City boss Caulfield went onto thank Beattie for his service. 

“We have fond memories of Steven,” he said. “He was a brilliant player and a huge part of the club over the last number of years. He was part of the double winning team and the back-to-back cup winners.

He was a fan-favourite who would run through the wall for you. It is obviously very disappointing that he missed out on Sunday’s cup final.

“He bought into the local community and bar his accent you would say he is a Cork person. It’s a new stage of his career. He is exploring his options in America. Steven and I have a great relationship, I fully understand that it an opportunity that he can’t turn down and we wish him well”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    Pumas promise 'new weapons' as they soak up Dublin
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    FOOTBALL
    FA appeals decision to clear Mourinho of abusive language charge
    FA appeals decision to clear Mourinho of abusive language charge
    PSG chief dismisses Football Leaks revelations as 'complete rubbish'
    Leicester City helicopter crash victims had 'minimal opportunity' to escape, inquest hears
    IRELAND
    Across the way: 11 of Ireland's most breathtaking bridges, in photos
    Across the way: 11 of Ireland's most breathtaking bridges, in photos
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    ARGENTINA
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    LIVE: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    'I liked Manchester United a lot' - Lozano delighted with transfer interest
    Man Utd's inability to perform for 90 minutes baffles Giggs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie