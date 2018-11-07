'I’m going to miss everyone around here' - Fan-favourite Beattie departs Cork City

CORK CITY HAVE confirmed that popular player Steven Beattie has left the club.

The 30-year-old, who is comfortable at full-back or in midfield, has been with the Leesiders since July 2015, when he joined from Sligo Rovers.

Dubliner Beattie soon became a fan-favourite and helped John Caulfield’s side claim the league and FAI Cup double in 2017.

However, having previously studied at Northern Kentucky University before a brief spell with MLS club Toronto, he is now planning to embark on a new challenge in the US.

“I’ve had nearly four years down here,” Beattie said in a statement released by City. “It has been great down here but I always said from the start that I wanted to go back to the States.

“I was going to go back last year but when I sat down with John [Caulfield] I just couldn’t leave, there was too much good stuff going on here. I always said I wanted to win a league, win a cup and play in both European competitions for Cork City and I ended up doing that.

“I think the time is right, right now. I’m going to miss everyone around here.”

He added: “It has just been brilliant, it has been the best thing that has every happened in my career. My only regret is that I didn’t sign sooner. When I first came back to Ireland I should have signed here. This place is something special, the people behind the scenes that nobody ever hears about, but more importantly the players and the staff.

It is a family down here. I’ve been luckily enough to play with some Cork legends, Alan Bennett, Colin Healy, John O’Flynn, Liam Kearney, Mark McNulty, and obviously the late Liam Miller. I’ve had the opportunity to get to know these guys and be part of this place. It is definitely an emotional time for me.”

“From day one, John said it, I’m not your typical Dub and I said the same. The [fans] have been brilliant with me. They follow us up and down the country, all over Europe and I’m glad we could repay them with silverware last year. This club deserves to be at the very top and I am leaving them at the very top. I just want to thank every single fan that has been there for me since the start.

“You are losing a player but you are gaining a fan because now I’ll be a fan forever, watching from afar.”

Beattie and Garry Buckley with the FAI Cup in 2017.

City boss Caulfield went onto thank Beattie for his service.

“We have fond memories of Steven,” he said. “He was a brilliant player and a huge part of the club over the last number of years. He was part of the double winning team and the back-to-back cup winners.

He was a fan-favourite who would run through the wall for you. It is obviously very disappointing that he missed out on Sunday’s cup final.

“He bought into the local community and bar his accent you would say he is a Cork person. It’s a new stage of his career. He is exploring his options in America. Steven and I have a great relationship, I fully understand that it an opportunity that he can’t turn down and we wish him well”

