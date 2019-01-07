Northern Ireland captain returns to Rangers on loan deal from Southampton

NORTHERN IRELAND CAPTAIN Steven Davis has joined Rangers for another spell with the club after making the move on a loan deal from Southampton.

Steven Davis in action against Robbie Brady last November. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The deal is set to last six months and is subject to international clearance. The 34-year-old left Rangers in July 2012 when he switched to Southampton and while he has made 226 appearances for the club, his game time has been restricted this season as he has only featured in three matches in the Premier League.

Davis first joined Rangers on loan from Fulham in January 2008 before moving to Ibrox permanently in August of that year. He won six major honours in Scotland, including three league titles.

“Steven is yet another fantastic addition to our squad, we are delighted to welcome him back to the club,” remarked Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

“He is vastly experienced at both club and international level and knows the club, the fans and the demands that come with wearing the Rangers jersey very well.

“He has previously captained the club and been captain for his country and Southampton, so we welcome yet another leader into our dressing room.”

Davis has won 107 caps for Northern Ireland, scored 11 goals and captained Michael O’Neill’s side at Euro 2016.

Rangers yesterday confirmed that Jermaine Defoe had joined the club on an 18-month loan deal with Bournemouth.

The Scottish Premiership is currently in the midst of a winter break with the action set to resume on 23 January. Rangers are second at the moment in the table, behind Celtic on goal difference and have played a game more.

