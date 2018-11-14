Gerrard reveals he a had back injection before infamous slip which cost Liverpool in 2014 title race

STEVEN GERRARD HAS revealed that he had an epidural injection to deal with a back injury before his costly slip in Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in 2014.

The former Liverpool captain, who is now manager of Rangers, was speaking ahead of the release of Make Us Dream, the biopic of his life which will be shown in cinemas this week.

His slip against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea side at Anfield led to Demba Ba opening the scoring for the Blues, in what is known as a pivotal moment in the Premier League title race from the 2013/14 season.

Gerrard could have have missed the game due to the back problem which required an injection beforehand, but speaking to the Daily Mail, the Reds legend insists he doesn’t want to use it as an excuse.

However, he also wants to be honest about his career in his new documentary.

“Don’t think that is an excuse. What happened was just pure bad luck but, when you do a book or film, especially with people who have won Oscars and made films such as Amy (Winehouse) and Senna, you must be as honest and open as you can.”

He added:

“Looking back, I didn’t hide it well, did I? But that’s me. You could see the pure ecstasy when I was at the top end of the dream. But the low moments? I’m not one who could put on the poker face. I never have been.”

The former England captain was also quizzed on how the highs and lows of management compare with his experiences as a player.

His Rangers side sit third in the Scottish Premier League, two points behind leaders Celtic, having lost just two of their opening 12 league matches.

He has also led them to their longest ever unbeaten European run, with Rangers competing in a Europa League group that contains Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna.

When asked if the emotion of winning is better as a player or a manager, Gerrard added:

“Winning as a player is fantastic, winning as a manager now is a great buzz.

“Losing? There is no difference in the hurt. Winning a trophy as a player? Now that’s special, incredible. And I would love to be in a position where I experience that as a manager. That is what I want.

“I want to win a trophy — achieve something special. So I’d like to come back to that — what you just asked me — I can’t answer it, not at the minute. I hope I get the chance to try one day.”

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

