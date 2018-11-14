This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gerrard reveals he a had back injection before infamous slip which cost Liverpool in 2014 title race

The Rangers boss says he won’t use that injury as an excuse for his error which led to a Chelsea goal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,800 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4339054
Steven Gerrard (file pic)
Steven Gerrard (file pic)
Steven Gerrard (file pic)

STEVEN GERRARD HAS revealed that he had an epidural injection to deal with a back injury before his costly slip in Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in 2014.

The former Liverpool captain, who is now manager of Rangers, was speaking ahead of the release of Make Us Dream, the biopic of his life which will be shown in cinemas this week.

His slip against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea side at Anfield led to Demba Ba opening the scoring for the Blues, in what is known as a pivotal moment in the Premier League title race from the 2013/14 season.

Gerrard could have have missed the game due to the back problem which required an injection beforehand, but speaking to the Daily Mail, the Reds legend insists he doesn’t want to use it as an excuse.

However, he also wants to be honest about his career in his new documentary.

“Don’t think that is an excuse. What happened was just pure bad luck but, when you do a book or film, especially with people who have won Oscars and made films such as Amy (Winehouse) and Senna, you must be as honest and open as you can.”

He added:

“Looking back, I didn’t hide it well, did I? But that’s me. You could see the pure ecstasy when I was at the top end of the dream. But the low moments? I’m not one who could put on the poker face. I never have been.”

The former England captain was also quizzed on how the highs and lows of management compare with his experiences as a player.

His Rangers side sit third in the Scottish Premier League, two points behind leaders Celtic, having lost just two of their opening 12 league matches.

He has also led them to their longest ever unbeaten European run, with Rangers competing in a Europa League group that contains Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna.

When asked if the emotion of winning is better as a player or a manager, Gerrard added:

“Winning as a player is fantastic, winning as a manager now is a great buzz.

“Losing? There is no difference in the hurt. Winning a trophy as a player? Now that’s special, incredible. And I would love to be in a position where I experience that as a manager. That is what I want.

“I want to win a trophy — achieve something special. So I’d like to come back to that — what you just asked me — I can’t answer it, not at the minute. I hope I get the chance to try one day.”

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    'If you are too emotional, you'll miss a beat and against these guys it's seven points'
    IRELAND
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    In-form Ireland defender Doherty ruled out of clashes with the North and Denmark
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffin’s 30-yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Gerrard reveals he a had back injection before infamous slip which cost Liverpool in 2014 title race
    Gerrard reveals he a had back injection before infamous slip which cost Liverpool in 2014 title race
    Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy
    'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    Ireland striker Callum Robinson: 'I've been in the best form of my life'
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'
    'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    O'Neill praises in-form Irish attacker after superb start to life in League One

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie