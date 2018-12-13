This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late goalkeeping error leads to Rangers crashing out of Europe

A mistake by Allan McGregor led to Rapid Vienna’s winner as Steven Gerrard’s side lost 1-0.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 8:48 PM
1 hour ago 4,824 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4394812
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
RANGERS CRASHED OUT of the Europa League after an error by goalkeeper Allan McGregor helped Rapid Vienna score a late winner courtesy of Dejan Ljubicic.

This was, of course, a night when victory for Steven Gerrard’s men would have seen them through to the knockout stages. But it wasn’t to be.

Connor Goldson headed against the crossbar in the first half as Gerrard’s side took control at Allianz Stadion, but the hosts kept a clean sheet despite being second best for much of the game.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack provided plenty of attacking endeavour for Rangers in the second half, but, the closer Rapid got to clinching the point that would see them progress from Group G, the more they slowed the pace of the game and frustrated their visitors.

McGregor sent a clearance to the feet of Veton Berisha in the 84th minute before Rapid swept forward and Ljubicic scored the goal that put his side into the last 32 at Rangers’ expense.

Rangers were pinned back for much of the opening 10 minutes before Borna Barisic had a free-kick well saved by Richard Strebinger and the chance seemed to buoy Gerrard’s men.

The visitors grew in confidence and hit the crossbar when James Tavernier’s free-kick was met by the head of Goldson, who was agonisingly close to giving his side the lead from six yards out.

Morelos and Jack huffed and puffed after the break, the Colombian forward having a claim for a penalty ignored by the referee, but Rapid sensed they were still in with a chance of victory and maintained their physical approach at the back.

Gerrard sent on Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty to try and force a winner, but his attempts to turn the game were marred by McGregor’s sloppy clearance that led to substitute Ljubicic’s cool finish, low to the goalkeeper’s right, which sent the Allianz Stadion crowd wild.

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

