Stevie McKenna expected to sign with major US promoter as he begins pro career

Stevie McKenna (R) with his younger brother, Aaron, who is 6-0 as a professional with four knockouts

FORMER IRISH SENIOR Elite light-flyweight champion Stevie McKenna has penned a management deal with Sheer Sports, joining younger brother Aaron — who won his sixth pro fight by stoppage last night — and Donegal’s Jason Quigley on the California-based outfit’s books.

The elder McKenna, 21, confirmed his move to the pro ranks in April and The42 understands that he is expected to also sign with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in the coming weeks, where he’ll become a promotional stablemate of Aaron and Quigley.

The McKenna brothers with Mickey Ward (L) and Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya

The former Commonwealth Youth Games champion and European Youth silver medalist left home in Monaghan for the States alongside his brother and their father-slash-co-trainer, Fergal, this time last year, and has since lit up the west-coast gym circuit alongside the 19-year-old ‘Silencer’ (6-0, 4KOs).

Smithborough-native brothers Stevie and Aaron currently reside in Santa Monica, and are also trained by South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala.

The McKennas and their father, Fergal

A debut for Stevie McKenna will be announced in the coming weeks, and could yet occur this side of Christmas.

