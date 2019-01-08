This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stoke City sack boss and ex-Ireland player Delap thrown in as caretaker

Gary Rowett was appointed last May but his spell with the Championship club has now ended.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,587 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4428316

STOKE CITY HAVE sacked boss Gary Rowett after a poor start to the season and former Ireland international Rory Delap has been appointed as part of the caretaker team to look after the management of the Championship club.

Aston Villa v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship - Villa Park Stoke currently lie 14th in the Championship. Source: Nick Potts

After being relegated from the Premier League last year after spending 10 seasons operating in the top flight, Stoke appointed Rowett to the position last May as he made the switch from Derby County.

But Stoke have struggled to make an impact and currently lie in 14th position, having only won twice in their last seven league games. They drew 1-1 on Saturday away to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup. Ireland international James McClean has been a regular in their starting side this season.

A statement released by Stoke this morning announced the departure of Rowett and the make-up of the new caretaker management team.

“Stoke City have terminated the contract of manager Gary Rowett.

“Members of his immediate coaching staff have also left the bet365 Stadium.

“The Club would like to thank Gary and his staff for their efforts over the past eight months.

“A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs.”

The vacancy could see former Ireland boss Martin O’Neill linked with a return to club management after he was in contention to take over at the club last January.

Stoke have experienced a high turnover of managers over the last year. Mark Hughes, who had been in charge since 2013, was sacked this time 12 months ago with Paul Lambert subsequently taking over for the remainder of the Premier League campaign and Rowett then was appointed in the summer.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    LIVERPOOL
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    Irish youngster Kelleher among the subs for Liverpool's clash with Wolves
    LEINSTER
    Lancaster: 'Toulouse are as good a team as I've coached against'
    Lancaster: 'Toulouse are as good a team as I've coached against'
    'He's a real leader': Leinster have confidence in Byrne to deputise for Sexton
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City
    Chelsea do Lampard no favours with Ampadu snub
    Darmian happy to play anywhere for Man United after being brought back in from the cold

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie