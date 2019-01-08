Stoke City sack boss and ex-Ireland player Delap thrown in as caretaker

STOKE CITY HAVE sacked boss Gary Rowett after a poor start to the season and former Ireland international Rory Delap has been appointed as part of the caretaker team to look after the management of the Championship club.

Stoke currently lie 14th in the Championship. Source: Nick Potts

After being relegated from the Premier League last year after spending 10 seasons operating in the top flight, Stoke appointed Rowett to the position last May as he made the switch from Derby County.

But Stoke have struggled to make an impact and currently lie in 14th position, having only won twice in their last seven league games. They drew 1-1 on Saturday away to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup. Ireland international James McClean has been a regular in their starting side this season.

A statement released by Stoke this morning announced the departure of Rowett and the make-up of the new caretaker management team.

“Stoke City have terminated the contract of manager Gary Rowett.

“Members of his immediate coaching staff have also left the bet365 Stadium.

“The Club would like to thank Gary and his staff for their efforts over the past eight months.

“A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs.”

The vacancy could see former Ireland boss Martin O’Neill linked with a return to club management after he was in contention to take over at the club last January.

Stoke have experienced a high turnover of managers over the last year. Mark Hughes, who had been in charge since 2013, was sacked this time 12 months ago with Paul Lambert subsequently taking over for the remainder of the Premier League campaign and Rowett then was appointed in the summer.

