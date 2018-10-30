Stoke City will respect James McClean's decision not to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day

JAMES McCLEAN’S CURRENT employers say they won’t put pressure on the Republic of Ireland winger to wear a poppy to mark Remembrance Day.

Stoke City confirmed this morning that McClean will maintain his stance while his team-mates wear the symbol on their shirts for Saturday’s home game against Middlesbrough, as well as the trip to Nottingham Forest seven days later.

In a statement, the English Championship outfit said: “The club is proud of its close connections with the Armed Forces and have also invited members of the Armed Forces to join our remembrance at the Middlesbrough fixture.

“However, we recognise that the poppy means different things to different individuals and communities and (like the Royal British Legion) do not believe that anybody should be forced or even pressured to wear the poppy against their free will.

“James has informed us that he will not be wearing a Remembrance Day poppy in our next two games. We respect his decision and his right to follow his own convictions.”

McClean, who joined Stoke from West Bromwich Albion during the summer, said: “I know many people won’t agree with my decision or even attempt to gain an understanding of why I don’t wear a poppy. I accept that but I would ask people to be respectful of the choice I have made, just as I’m respectful of people who do choose to wear a poppy.”

The refusal of the 29-year-old to wear a poppy has often been a talking point during the course of his professional career in England, which began in 2011 when he was signed by Sunderland from his hometown club Derry City.

Nevertheless, McClean has stood firm over his beliefs. In 2014, during his time at Wigan Athletic, he penned an open letter to club chairman Bill Whelan which explained his decision.

McClean joined Stoke City from West Bromwich Albion in July. Source: Martin Rickett

“I have complete respect for those who fought and died in both World Wars — many I know were Irish-born,” McClean wrote. “I have been told that your own Grandfather Paddy Whelan, from Tipperary, was one of those.

“I mourn their deaths like every other decent person and if the poppy was a symbol only for the lost souls of World War I and II, I would wear one. I want to make that 100% clear. You must understand this.

“But the poppy is used to remember victims of other conflicts since 1945 and this is where the problem starts for me. For people from the North of Ireland such as myself, and specifically those in Derry, scene of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre, the poppy has come to mean something very different.

“Please understand, Mr Whelan, that when you come from Creggan like myself or the Bogside, Brandywell or the majority of places in Derry, every person still lives in the shadow of one of the darkest days in Ireland’s history — even if like me you were born nearly 20 years after the event. It is just a part of who we are, ingrained into us from birth.

“Mr Whelan, for me to wear a poppy would be as much a gesture of disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles — and Bloody Sunday especially — as I have in the past been accused of disrespecting the victims of WWI and WWII.”

He added: “I am very proud of where I come from and I just cannot do something that I believe is wrong. In life, if you’re a man you should stand up for what you believe in.”

