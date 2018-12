The inclement weather has affected the 2019 GAA calendar already.

The inclement weather has affected the 2019 GAA calendar already.

STORM DEIRDRE HAS claimed three Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup fixtures.

Wicklow v Louth at Bray Emmetts, Wexford against Laois in Enniscorthy and Offaly’s trip to Westmeath have all been postponed.

A status orange warning has been issued for the country until midnight with strong winds and heavy rainfall expected.

Kildare are still slated to face Carlow in the same competition at 2pm however at Newbridge.

Meath’s tie with Longford at Ashbourne at 5pm is also to go ahead, as things stand.