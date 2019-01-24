This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury

The PSG star went to hospital after appearing to injure himself in a challenge from Anthony Goncalves.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 12:47 AM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4456161
Neymar suffered a foot injury in the match.
STRASBOURG’S ANTHONY GONCALVES defended his rough treatment of Neymar, saying the Paris Saint-Germain forward must “not come and cry” after suffering a foot injury in their Coupe de France tie.

PSG face an anxious wait to learn the extent of Neymar’s problem, with the Brazil international having been sent to hospital after coming off in the second half of his team’s 2-0 win.

Neymar appeared to sustain the injury in a challenge from Goncalves when the Strasbourg midfielder tried to tackle the PSG star on three occasions before referee Johan Hamel awarded a free-kick.

Neymar, who was unhappy with Goncalves after the incident, then flicked the ball over his opponent’s head from the resultant free-kick before eventually succumbing to the injury and hobbling off.

The Brazilian had to be consoled after coming off and PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he was “worried” Neymar had suffered a similar injury to the fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle that ended his domestic season last February.

However, Goncalves was unapologetic when speaking following the match.

“When we are competitors, even if we play PSG, we always want to win, we are disappointed, but I want to remember the state of mind,” he told Eurosport.

“We did not come in as victims, we showed a good face and showed beautiful things.

“Neymar? That’s his style, he’s a great player but we’re not there to have fun with him, we respond with our weapons and we have colours to defend.

“We’re not here to joke. So he must not come and cry after.”

