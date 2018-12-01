Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on

Stuart Armstrong gives the home side the lead after 13 minutes.

STUART ARMSTRONG’S STRIKE handed Southampton an early lead at home to Manchester United in this evening’s Premier League game.

Jose Mourinho’s side conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes, with the Saints capitalising on a makeshift centre-half pairing of Phil Jones and Nemanja Matic.

Mark Hughes handed a first Premier League start to Ireland international Michael Obafemi this evening and the 18-year-old was key to the home side’s opener.

His pass out to Armstrong gave the Scot time and space to rifle his low effort past David de Gea in the United goal.

SAINTS LEAD



Youngster Obafemi feeds Armstrong who fires past David de Gea to raise the roof at St Mary's.



Follow: https://t.co/Dpi26c3lWw pic.twitter.com/q13TtMzCTa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2018

Southampton doubled their lead on the 20 minute mark thanks to Cedric Soares’ freekick before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for the visitors.

GOAL#Saintsfc 2-0 #MUFC



Cedric curls a beauty in to the top corner and Southampton are dominant against Man Utd.



Follow: https://t.co/Dpi26c3lWw pic.twitter.com/FyDsfEd370 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2018

