Tuesday 13 November, 2018
'It's a statement on our part': Exeter Chiefs complete signing of Stuart Hogg

The Scotland and Lions full-back will move to the Premiership after nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 2,576 Views
EXETER CHIEFS HAVE this morning confirmed that Scotland and Lions full-back Stuart Hogg will join the club next season on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old will move to the Gallagher Premiership after spending nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors, with whom he won a Guinness Pro12 title in 2015.

Stuart Hogg Stuart Hogg has spent nine seasons with Glasgow Warriors. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I’m very excited about the move. It’s a great opportunity for myself and my family,” Hogg told the Exeter Chiefs website. “Like a lot of people I’ve seen how the Chiefs have risen over the last few years and I am a big fan of the way they play their rugby.

“Obviously, it’s a new challenge for me, but it’s also one that I am very much looking forward to. I’ve spoken to a few people about the club, the people and the area, and all I’ve heard is lots of positives.”

Hogg made his debut for Glasgow Warriors during the 2010-11 season. He has been capped 63 times by Scotland and was named Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2016 and ’17.

Describing the signing of the Lions star as a statement, Exeter Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter said: “We’ve tracked him for some time and we actually wanted to sign him before he signed his last contract at Glasgow. At that stage it wasn’t the right time for him to move, but now it is and we feel he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.”

He added: “Yes, it’s a statement on our part. But anyone who knows us and where we want to go will understand that for us to move forward and win trophies — which is undoubtedly what we want to do — we have to back ourselves fully and that means bringing in players who we feel will take us to that next level.

Stuart Hogg File photo Hogg has been capped 63 times by Scotland. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“I’ve no doubt Stuart will be a quality addition to our squad. Not only is he vastly experienced, having played on some of the biggest stages in world rugby, but speaking to him he’s also very ambitious about developing his own game and experiencing new challenges.”

Premiership winners in 2017, Exeter Chiefs are currently setting the pace in the English top flight after starting their season with a 100% record from their six games so far.

“This is a decision that’s taken a great deal of thought as I’ve loved my nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors,” Hogg I said. “I said I would decide my next step for family and rugby reasons, and feel now is the right time to gain new rugby experiences and push myself in different situations where I will be challenged and hopefully improve further.

“I’m proud of what I have achieved with Glasgow and Scotland so far and would like to thank the club and Scottish Rugby for all their support. They have supported me when I had made my decision to move on.”

