Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests

HE UNDERWENT ANKLE surgery in September that looked set to sideline him for three months but Stuart Hogg has provided Scotland with a boost after being added to their squad for the remainder of the November Tests.

Stuart Hogg is back involved ahead of Saturday's game against Fiji. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The full-back suffered the injury in early September in action against Munster and at the time it looked as if he would sit out all four of Scotland’s internationals this month.

Hogg did not feature in Saturday’s 21-10 defeat to Wales in Cardiff but has it’s been announced this morning that the Glasgow Warriors full-back is one of six players added to the squad by Gregor Townsend for the rest of the assignments this month.

Scotland face Fiji next Saturday before meeting South Africa on 17 November and taking on Argentina on 24 November.

Hogg’s club-mates Adam Ashe, Scott Cummings and Nick Grigg are also joining the squad along with the English Premiership pair of Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks) and Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors).

The Edinburgh trio of Ross Ford, Henry Pyrgos and Dougie Fife have been released back to the club, while Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson and Harlequins centre James Lang both sustained injuries while in club action at the weekend. David Denton (Leicester Tigers) and Matt Scott (Edinburgh) both continue their ongoing recovery from head injuries with their respective clubs.

