This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests

Scotland take on Fiji, South Africa and Argentina over the rest of the month.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 5 Nov 2018, 11:26 AM
16 minutes ago 159 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4323243

HE UNDERWENT ANKLE surgery in September that looked set to sideline him for three months but Stuart Hogg has provided Scotland with a boost after being added to their squad for the remainder of the November Tests.

Stuart Hogg celebrates after the game Stuart Hogg is back involved ahead of Saturday's game against Fiji. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The full-back suffered the injury in early September in action against Munster and at the time it looked as if he would sit out all four of Scotland’s internationals this month.

Hogg did not feature in Saturday’s 21-10 defeat to Wales in Cardiff but has it’s been announced this morning that the Glasgow Warriors full-back is one of six players added to the squad by Gregor Townsend for the rest of the assignments this month.

Scotland face Fiji next Saturday before meeting South Africa on 17 November and taking on Argentina on 24 November.

Hogg’s club-mates Adam Ashe, Scott Cummings and Nick Grigg are also joining the squad along with the English Premiership pair of Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks) and Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors).

The Edinburgh trio of Ross Ford, Henry Pyrgos and Dougie Fife have been released back to the club, while Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson and Harlequins centre James Lang both sustained injuries while in club action at the weekend. David Denton (Leicester Tigers) and Matt Scott (Edinburgh) both continue their ongoing recovery from head injuries with their respective clubs.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    CHICAGO
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    ITALY
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    FOOTBALL
    Irish keeper called up to Liverpool squad for Belgrade trip but Shaqiri left out to avoid 'distractions'
    Irish keeper called up to Liverpool squad for Belgrade trip but Shaqiri left out to avoid 'distractions'
    Injuries force Rafael Van der Vaart to announce retirement
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    IRELAND
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie