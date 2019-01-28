This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I truly believe we can win the Six Nations,' says Scotland's Stuart Hogg

The full-back believes his side are on the path to ‘something incredibly special’.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jan 2019, 9:09 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4464085
Hogg pictured after Scotland's Six Nations victory against Italy last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
SCOTLAND HAVE THE squad to win a first Six Nations title in 2019, according to full-back Stuart Hogg.

Since the competition expanded in 2000 Scotland have failed to lift the trophy, their last success coming in the final Five Nations.

Scotland have found themselves battling to avoid the wooden spoon more recently, but last year they upped their game and finished third, two points behind second-placed Wales.

A first Calcutta Cup since 2008 came courtesy of a 25-13 victory over arch-rivals England and Hogg believes they could be a surprise package this year.

“I think we are on the right path to achieving something incredibly special,” Hogg told reporters ahead of the opening match with Italy on Saturday.

“We have been working really hard over the last few years to get to where we are.

“I truly believe we can win the Six Nations but as players we are just looking at the first game against Italy and making sure we get off to the best possible start. They are a fantastic rugby team and will come to Murrayfield and make it really difficult for us.

“Attack-wise we need to make the most of every opportunity and defensively shut them down as early as possible. Everyone is excited. There is a lot of work to be done but we are ready to rock and roll on Saturday.”

Defence coach Matt Taylor echoed Hogg’s confidence, adding: “We have talked about it [winning the title] just about every day. We want to be the first Scottish team to win the Six Nations title.”

Scotland welcome Ireland to Murrayfield on Saturday 9 February.

