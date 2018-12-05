This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RFU not ruling out approach to rehire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster

The 49-year-old has also been linked with a position on Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching ticket.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 12:20 AM
1 hour ago 999 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4376281
Lancaster has helped Leinster to huge success in recent seasons.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Lancaster has helped Leinster to huge success in recent seasons.
Lancaster has helped Leinster to huge success in recent seasons.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ENGLAND MAY YET consider rehiring Stuart Lancaster as the RFU prepare to launch a search for a coach to join Eddie Jones’ backroom team after the 2019 World Cup.

RFU chiefs reportedly want Jones, the current head coach, to mentor his eventual successor, and Lancaster could be one of the potential candidates lined up by interim chief executive Nigel Melville.

Jones is contracted with the RFU to 2021, with Melville revealing the plan is for the Australian to begin the process of handing over the reins to his successor in 2020.

Lancaster, who was sacked by the RFU following the 2015 World Cup, has rebuilt his reputation with Leinster, playing an integral role in the province’s recent success as senior coach under Leo Cullen.

There has also been speculation linking Lancaster with a position on Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching ticket, when the Englishman takes over from Joe Schmidt following next year’s World Cup in Japan.

When asked if Lancaster would be a candidate for a future coaching role with England, Melville told The Daily Telegraph: “I’m not sure, I haven’t spoken to Stuart so I’m not sure if it’s the path that he sees for himself.

“I’ll be meeting with everyone who is a potential target for us and I’ll make the list based on that.

“I don’t know what other people might be thinking but all our top English coaches will be contacted.”

Pressed further, Melville added that he would have no problem rehiring the man the RFU sacked three years ago.

“No, not a problem, why would it would be a problem?

I’ll talk to anyone who has the requisite talent to do the job for us.

“It will be a pretty good search. We have been monitoring everyone for the last 18 months.

“We have got a spreadsheet of everything and everyone, all around, different levels, assistant coaches, kicking coaches, and we have English coaches overseas as well. Quite a few in France. In Scotland. All sorts.

“And a lot of overseas coaches in the Premiership too. It is quite a broad thing.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV
    'I never said I'd like to leave': Liverpool's £39 million midfielder dismisses link to PSG
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City survive late scare at Watford to extend lead at Premier League summit
    Man City survive late scare at Watford to extend lead at Premier League summit
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Klopp fined after accepting misconduct charge for derby pitch invasion
    BOXING
    'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed
    'Do the Hearns want to kill their cash cow?': Warren tells Joshua to make the Fury fight happen

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie