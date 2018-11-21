This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield

The Ulster centre is in line for his first cap since November and feels his decision-making has come a long way since his debut.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 12:01 AM
44 minutes ago 1,021 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4350897
McCloskey on the run against Fiji last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
McCloskey on the run against Fiji last year.
McCloskey on the run against Fiji last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S CENTRES HAVE been nothing if not flexible over the past year and Stuart McCloskey is hoping to be the latest midfielder to slot in and shine.

Since the Ulster powerhouse won his overdue second cap against Fiji a year ago, Joe Schmidt has relied on some combination of Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose while Ireland delivered a Grand Slam, a series win in Australia and a historic second win over New Zealand.

Will Addison has also added himself to the options after a commendable late promotion from reserve to starting 13 against Argentina.  

12 months on from running out in the win over Fiji, McCloskey hopes to emulate the example of his new provincial team-mate by seamlessly slotting back in without a trace of rust.

“It is obviously slightly difficult,” McCloskey said at Carton House yesterday, “it’s hard to get the combinations right. We’ve been training together for there or four weeks with the, sort of, ‘second-string team’ with Garry slotting in beside us.

A lot of guys can slot in anywhere in the squad. You have to be ready  to step up to the mark if you’re needed.”

After a brilliant 80-minute display against New Zealand, Ringrose most likely won’t be deployed from the start at the Aviva Stadium against the USA on Saturday (kick-off 18.30). Sam Arnold has also been training with the squad again while patiently waiting for his international debut, so he appears a viable option alongside McCloskey. While  Jordan Larmour’s enforced rest could shift Addison to the back three.

Stuart McCloskey McCloskey attempts a trademark offload in training. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“The guys ahead of me are doing very well, it’s going to take a lot for me to push them out of the way. Hopefully, I’m there if someone gets injured,” says McCloskey. He is aware of his place in the pecking order behind all those involved in the Grand Slam. But he is determined to bring his excellent Ulster form to make a mark on the international stage.

“I think I’m a better player than I was two or three years ago and these camps have a lot to do with it. Everybody’s level raises here. You see how well the team is doing now and it shows.”

Wrapped up in that overall improvement is McCloskey’s offload game. His power through the tackle, long limbs and soft hands can make him a game-breaking talent when he connects with a pass out of contact. Against the USA, when there are new combinations across the park, such a skill could prove valuable in generating momentum.

“I think it’s knowing when to throw that offload and not to throw the silly ones maybe,” he says after we point out that Schmidt teams once looked extremely reticent to attempt offloads.

“That’s something I’ve taken into my game. Offloading is a big part of my game, I don’t throw as many silly ones now as I maybe did when I was younger.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads
    397 minutes of football without a goal: Why can't O'Neill's Ireland seem to score anymore?
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    DENMARK
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie