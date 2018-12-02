This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sugar Ray: 'We're bringing Irish boxing back'

Mayo’s Ray Moylette is hoping that headlining a show in his hometown will inspire kids to dream big.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,288 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4370644
Ray Moylette is 11-0 as a professional fighter.
Ray Moylette is 11-0 as a professional fighter.
Ray Moylette is 11-0 as a professional fighter.

NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT, the boxing eyes of Ireland will be focused on Mayo, where ‘Sugar Ray’ Moylette will bring a homecoming title fight to Castlebar. 

11-0 Moylette reckons that “there’s room for big-time boxing again” in Ireland, after many Irish fighters moved to Belfast or further abroad to England and the States in search of big shows following the recession.

When turning pro, Moylette “wanted to still be part of [his] home” and stayed put in Mayo, where he will now host Mexican Christian Uruzquieta for the WBC International Silver Lightweight title.

image1 Christian Uruzquieta - Moylette's opponent. Source: Assassin Promotions

The show boasts one of the biggest cards of recent times in the Republic of Ireland, with Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, Roy Sheahan and Craig ‘Iron’ O’Brien all fighting, and will be shown live on free-to-air TV, with TG4 signed up to broadcast it. 

With big Irish fight nights back on TV, Moylette is confident that people will see big-time boxing back on top, “where it needs to be”.

Moylette spoke to The42 earlier this week about hoping to inspire those watching him next Friday night to dream big:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

 If the above video won’t play properly, click here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Read next:

