If I never see your face again, I don't mind: Adam Levine and co. became the scourge of many football fans' World Cup last summer with their cover of Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds', which aired in a TV ad throughout the tournament.

LOS ANGELES POP band Maroon 5 will provide the halftime entertainment at Super Bowl LIII on 3 February, less than seven months after their cover of Bob Marley classic ‘Three Little Birds’ tormented TV viewers by way of a Hyundai ad which aired throughout an otherwise enjoyable World Cup.

The group, which contrary to its own name is comprised of seven members, will take centre-stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia next month during the interval of the NFL decider.

Guests will include Outkast star Big Boi, who is a native of Atlanta, and Grammy-nominated Texas rapper Travis Scott.

Formed in 1994, Maroon 5 have sold over 53 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide. They have also been nominated for 13 Grammys, winning three.

