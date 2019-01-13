This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maroon 5 confirmed for Super Bowl halftime show

The three-time Grammy winners will be joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott when the eyes of the world turn to Atlanta next month.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 8:17 PM
48 minutes ago 1,524 Views 5 Comments
If I never see your face again, I don't mind: Adam Levine and co. became the scourge of many football fans' World Cup last summer with their cover of Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds', which aired in a TV ad throughout the tournament.
LOS ANGELES POP band Maroon 5 will provide the halftime entertainment at Super Bowl LIII on 3 February, less than seven months after their cover of Bob Marley classic ‘Three Little Birds’ tormented TV viewers by way of a Hyundai ad which aired throughout an otherwise enjoyable World Cup.

The group, which contrary to its own name is comprised of seven members, will take centre-stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia next month during the interval of the NFL decider.

Guests will include Outkast star Big Boi, who is a native of Atlanta, and Grammy-nominated Texas rapper Travis Scott.

Formed in 1994, Maroon 5 have sold over 53 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide. They have also been nominated for 13 Grammys, winning three.

