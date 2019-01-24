Chelsea book Carabao Cup final date with City after shootout win over Spurs

IT TOOK A penalty shootout but Chelsea have booked their ticket to Wembley and their Carabao Cup final date against Manchester City, after a win over Tottenham.

David Luiz’s spot-kick sealed the deal after Eric Dier blazed his over the bar and Lucas Moura’s was saved, meaning Chelsea won 4-2 on penalties at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors held a 1-0 advantage from the previous encounter and tonight’s clash — after 90 minutes — ended 2-1 in favour of Maurizio Sarri’s men (2-2 on aggregate).

France international N’Golo Kante opened the scoring at the Bridge with 27 minutes on the clock before Eden Hazard doubled their lead before the break.

The Blues impressed as they led for the first time in the tie before Spurs threw a spanner in the works with a Fernando Llorante goal in the 50th minute.

More to follow….

